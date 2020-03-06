Mile High Huddle
Chris Harris, Jr. Reacts Strongly to Broncos' Bouye Trade, Invites Chiefs to 'Call his People'

Chad Jensen

Chris Harris, Jr. is exactly two weeks away from being able to sign with any team who wants him. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback will be an unrestricted free agent and he's relishing the opportunity to test the market. 

Harris has made the rounds since the 2019 NFL season ended and at every stop, he's publicly kept the door open to return to the Denver Broncos. However, with the news breaking on Tuesday that Denver has acquired CB A.J. Bouye via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, it seems the team might have already made its decision. 

Harris took to Twitter shortly after the Bouye news broke to congratulate Bouye. 

Like Harris, Bouye is a former undrafted free agent who clawed his way into the league against extremely stiff odds. Harris is like a Patron Saint for any and all undrafted pros, especially those who share his position. It shows class for Harris to reach out on social media and tap Bouye in congratulations. 

However, in the next breath, Harris fired figurative shots at the Broncos, telegraphing to the rival Kansas City Chiefs that he's all ears by way of DB Tyrann Mathieu on Twitter. 

The Chiefs have been mentioned multiple times as a potential suitor for Harris, mostly because the Super Bowl champions are poised to have two massive holes at cornerback. However, with Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones looking to get paid this spring, the Chiefs might not be able to find the room to fit Harris under the salary cap. 

Harris spoke to the notion of playing in Kansas City back in January. 

“I’m listening to everybody," Harris said on the Rich Eisen show. "I’m listening to everybody for sure. Kansas, I went to school there so that’s like another home for me, too. [I’ve got] a big following there. So I’m definitely looking at everybody, man. But like you said, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be a good fit.” 

No matter how it shakes out, one thing we know is that the soon-to-be 31-year-old Harris is going to have a serious market for his services. Harris' camp reportedly met with 75% of the league at the NFL Combine last week, and at least five teams have serious interest in the veteran cornerback. 

If the Bouye trade indeed signals the last of Harris in Denver, it will punctuate a phenomenal nine-year run highlighted by a Super Bowl victory and a lot of individual success. The Broncos paid Harris in 2014 and gave him a raise worth more than $3 million last spring but the Bouye trade could signal a true changing of the guard at cornerback for the team. 

Head coach Vic Fangio has had his eye on Bouye for at least three years and believes in him as a perfect fit for his scheme. Meanwhile, Harris didn't have a great year one in Fangio's system, and yet, the Broncos still offered Harris an extension ahead of the trade deadline that would have paid him $12M per year, which he declined. 

It might simply be time to part ways and if indeed that's how it shakes out, don't worry. Harris will return to Denver eventually as a likely enshrinee into the Broncos' Ring of Fame. 

Comments (28)
Wyobronco
Wyobronco

Love him and all he’s done for the Broncos, but I can do without his public taunting. If he doesn’t return to Denver, which I’m sure he won’t, his lack of class is going to make me root against him rather than wishing him the best.

No. 1-14
Letswin17
Letswin17

Hopefully he goes to KC. It'll be a given on where to throw in the fourth quarter when the games on the line. RIP

broncobuckeyenomad
broncobuckeyenomad

lol the chiefs definitely don't have $15 Mil to throw at an aging slot corner

BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

Honestly I'm ready to say goodbye to CHJ. His schtick is getting old

ZED Fan from Aus
ZED Fan from Aus

More like Slack Harris.

Vertcal Stripes
Vertcal Stripes

CHJr was great in Denver. Key word "was." I think his ego got in the way of turning down 3 years for $12 mil per. We'll see if it was a mistake or not.

65TossPowerTrap
65TossPowerTrap

Typical Denver fans cutting bait on a class act that gave many good years to the Broncos D. Elway mishandled the relationship and now a ring-of-famer leaves disrespected.

B'wana Beast
B'wana Beast

This is great news. The chiefs cap will be broken next year!!!!

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Yeah go sign w Chiefs for Vet Minimum!!! Annnd keep getting smoked in coverage for someone else. He should have n could have negotiated Elways offer...he blew it off...after a 3mm gift...well guess what: IF Elway had paid him, we'd be talkin about how we got hosed right now....while he smiles all the way to the bank giving up gaming losing touchdowns. He can't explain his tape so it's everyone's fault.

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

CHJ is old enough and should be mature enough and wise enough to know that shooting your mouth off in the press like this and trying to negotiate your new contract with oodles of publicity is just downright STUPID. I am sad that he is tarnishing his once sterling reputation. If he REALLY wants to stay, this behavior definitely is not the way to do it. If he really DOES want to leave, leaving quietly with a farewell of regret to fans would have cemented him in their hearts. Don't burn bridges. It NEVER pays.

Thundersvictorylap
Thundersvictorylap

Kinda makes me feel like when Trump asked Russia & foreign countries to illegally help him steal the elections. Kidding. Say it ain't so! Oh, but it is so. Well, good luck to you Chris, just continue to decline elsewhere, not here. You were the best for a few years here, and much appreciated. But if you're gonna be working for somebody like the Chiefs or Pats, I just can't be fanning you anymore!

Ringneck1
Ringneck1

CJH's mouthing off. What else is new. Somehow we're to believe that he has been underpaid and unappreciated here? Well he signed the contract that "under paid" him. He's made a great living with really no accountability for under performance the last few years with a ton of big talk every year with the media just assuming CHJ was top line. Might as well call him Toast Jr. Cause the last image of him is him running full bore, head back, chest forward, arms flailing while Tyreke Hill easily runs past him for another 6. Toast Jr.

Better a year too early than a year too late. That 3 yr $36 million offer would have been more than fair, but very likely strangled this teams salary cap.

Rideordiedbfan
Rideordiedbfan

He had one bad year people, and it was under new coordinator and coach. Broncos will keep him mark my word. Bouye, Harris, lord willing Callahan. That's a new noflyzone right there. Elway got this!

Letswin17
Letswin17

Your team sucked for fifty years! The Chefs are Denver's favorite toilet paper.

When you can go on the road to Denver and take away home field advantage from us in the post season, then you'll have something to talk about. Until then Chef fans are maggots!

Denver has owned you for decades clown.

