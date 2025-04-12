Report: Broncos Work Out Former Chargers Draft Pick
The Denver Broncos are strong at outside linebacker, with two double-digit sack artists at the top of the depth chart, one of whom is a Pro Bowler and All-Pro. But that isn't stopping the Broncos from keeping an eye out for possible upgrades, even to the depth of the room.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Broncos worked out young veteran rush linebacker Chris Rumph II.
It would appear that Rumph exited his try-out without an offer from the Broncos. The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported.
"Source said at this point Chris Rumph does not have an offer from the Broncos," Tomasson posted on X.
Now, that doesn't mean the Broncos won't make Rumph an offer. The team could also wait until after the draft, which kicks off on April 24, to decide on Rumph.
A 2021 fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, Rumph has appeared in 37 games with zero starts. For his career, he's totaled 39 tackles (19 solo) and three sacks.
At 6-foot-2, 244 pounds, there could be some untapped potential in Rumph. He finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons on injured reserve, though, which has not only held him back from realizing his potential but also casts a pall on him, making teams wary. He did not play last year.
With Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper topping the depth chart, backed up by Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman, the Broncos don't exactly need the help. Elliss and Tillman combined for 10 sacks last season in relief of Bonitto and Cooper.
Meanwhile, Bonitto totaled 13.5 sacks while Cooper notched 10.5 — career-highs for both players. The 2025 NFL draft offers plenty of opportunity for edge-rushing depth, but Rumph does bring some intrigue to the table.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote this about Rumph ahead of the 2021 draft:
"He's an instinctive rusher with the skill and traits to win outside or inside and can activate a long-arm bull rush from a position of leverage from time to time," Zierlein wrote. "He has the talent to play off the ball on occasion as a chase linebacker and can be activated as a rusher from a variety of entry points to further stress the protection. There is some boom/bust in his projection, but I see an ascending NFL rush talent."
