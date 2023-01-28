The Denver Broncos have a lot of work to do this offseason to improve the offensive line. With Dalton Risner, Billy Turner, and Cam Fleming all set to hit free agency, Graham Glasgow a likely cap casualty, Garett Bolles coming off a season-ending injury, and Lloyd Cushenberry III’s struggles in the run game last season, nearly every single spot along the offensive line could be turned over this offseason.

The Broncos currently possess the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, acquired via the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Bradley Chubb. This selection will either end up as the No. 29, 30, or 31 pick in the first round, depending on if or when San Francisco loses.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, what appears to be the 'big three' offensive linemen in the draft are exceedingly unlikely to be available that late in the first round. With Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., and Georgia’s Broderick Jones all being mocked consistently in the top half of Round 1, the Broncos' choices are far from a sure thing.

Regardless of which offensive linemen are available when Denver is finally on the clock come April, the Broncos’ front office had better fill what O-line holes they can before the draft via free agency.

Pro Football Focus believes the Broncos should sign a free agent to help out Russell Wilson and that rushing attack for 2023. That free agent, per PFF, is former Denver starting center Connor McGovern. Brad Speilberger writes, “A stable, high-floor veteran center makes a ton of sense to help quarterback Russell Wilson get his career back on track.” Further PFF analysis below:

McGovern has logged around 1,000 snaps in five straight seasons, with his 74.7 grade over the past two seasons ranking 13th among centers, his 69.8 pass-blocking grade 16th, and his 76.9 run-blocking grade 13th. He’s a top-half-of-the-league center in both facets and could be a reliable mid-tier option for Denver to bring aboard.

In what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has stated many times as an exceedingly underwhelming center class in the 2023 draft, if the Broncos are to upgrade the center position this offseason, they certainly will have to turn towards free agency. Center is a position that, even for good prospects, can take years to master the mental aspect of the game. With the window of this current set of offensive pieces, the Broncos may not have time to wait to develop a rookie center.

While there could possibly be no love lost between McGovern and the Broncos, as noted in the article, the Broncos let McGovern walk under an entirely different coaching staff and front office. If McGovern would be up for a reunion and the scheme and money fit for the Broncos, then re-acquiring the 2016 fifth-round pick might make sense for this current Denver squad.

Currently, there are a number of solid offensive linemen that are set to hit the offensive line this offseason.

At tackle, there is Atlanta’s Kaleb McGary, San Francisco’s Mike McGlinchey, and Jacksonville’s Jawaan Taylor. On the interior, such names as Washington’s Wes Schweitzer, Philadelphia’s duo of Isaac Seumalo and Jason Kelce, Minnesota’s Garrett Bradbury, Carolina’s Bradley Bozeman, and Cleveland’s Ethan Pocic all could wind up earning solid deals that Denver could, and should, look into this offseason.

