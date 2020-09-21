SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Courtland Sutton 'Tore Up His Knee', Done for Year, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos just can't get out of the injury bug's crosshairs. On Sunday, after missing Week 1 with a shoulder sprain suffered just days before, Broncos' No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton was active for the teams Week 2 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

As a game-time decision, Sutton played well at not-quite 100 percent, with the exception of one drop that slipped through his hands and into the waiting arms of Steelers' cornerback Joe Haden. As Haden returned the interception, Sutton frantically tried to chase him down and tackle him. 

In so doing, Sutton suffered a knee injury and wouldn't return. Now, on Monday morning, a concerning report emerged from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer on Sutton's knee. 

"Drew Lock’s injury isn’t the only reason for concern: #Broncos talented WR Courtland Sutton is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, sources tell me and James Palmer. He’s scheduled for an MRI today," Rapoport tweeted. 

That report was followed up shortly after with another devastating report from 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Sutton is done for the year. 

"Per sources: Courtland Sutton tore up his knee. Done for the year," Klis tweeted Monday morning. 

The Broncos have been decimated by the injury bug — and I don't use that D-word lightly. This team has suffered serious injuries to its best defensive player (Von Miller) and to its best offensive player (Sutton). Just within the first two weeks of the season. 

That's two Pro Bowlers down. Then add in Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay, and Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye, and it almost becomes a comedy of injuries. Only, there's nothing funny about it. 

Adding insult to injury, on the second series in Pittsburgh, starting quarterback Drew Lock went down with a shoulder injury and would not return. Literally, every injury the Broncos have suffered has been to their few Pro Bowl players and the one guy upon whom the hopes and destiny of the franchise depend. Initial reports say Lock's injury is a 2-6 recovery.  

With that context, it's a near-miracle that Vic Fangio had the Broncos in position to beat two playoff-caliber opponents in back-to-back weeks to open the season. Yes, the Broncos came up small in crunch time in both instances but credit is due Fangio and his staff for fielding a competitive product when the injury bug has robbed them of their best players this early. 

Chalk it up to the canceled offseason and preseason, or simply to bad luck. But one thing's for sure. If the Broncos are going to make anything of this season, they're going to have to manufacture their own luck and come together as a sum of their parts.  

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
OrangeCrush42
OrangeCrush42

Yeah, I don't understand why everyone is freaking out how much the Broncos are disappointing us, cause we have been hit by injury in every spot of our roster except for both of our trenches (knock on wood)

