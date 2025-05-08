Cowboys Cut Former Broncos Draft Pick; Could he Return?
Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Seth Williams is dealing with the harsh fallout of the Dallas Cowboys acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams, a former Broncos draft pick, had been with the Cowboys since last October, but once the Pickens trade was announced, he was quickly waived.
Williams was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Broncos, but has yet to emerge in the NFL. The Cowboys were his third team after he spent his rookie season with the Broncos and a couple of years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. At 25 years old, he's still young and could catch on elsewhere.
Over his four-year career, Williams has one catch for 34 yards and a touchdown, which came in 2021 with the Broncos. When he was selected, there were high hopes for him, but they've yet to show up where it matters: on the field.
At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Williams has the size to be an NFL receiver, but his other traits are lacking. This puts his career in jeopardy despite his age of 25.
The Broncos still need receiver help, but they won’t likely look at Williams. However, it would make some sense. Williams spent his final two years at Auburn with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
Over those two years, Nix and Williams showed they had a connection. Williams caught 106 passes for 1,590 yards and 12 touchdowns. While that was a while ago, the Broncos could see an opportunity in a low-risk move to give Williams one last chance by betting on chemistry with Nix.
When Williams was drafted, Sean Payton wasn’t with the Broncos, and the head coach is known as a talent magnifier. Williams was part of Broncos GM George Paton’s first draft class, so the front office is already familiar with the young receiver.
Again, Williams likely won’t be an option for the Broncos to add another receiver for depth competition, but it would still make sense if they did look his way, especially considering his size. Payton likes big-bodied receivers.
