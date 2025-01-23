Report: Broncos' Mougey Gets Second Interview for Jets GM Job
Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey will undergo a second interview with the New York Jets on Thursday regarding their general manager vacancy, NFL Network's Albert Breer reported.
Mougey — whose first interview took place Jan. 11 — purportedly is among three finalists for the job along with Bengals senior personnel exec Trey Brown and Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark.
A short-lived former NFL receiver, Mougey, 39, has been with the Broncos organization since 2012, climbing the ladder from a scouting intern to a catbird seat in the front office. Previously the director of player personnel, he was promoted to his current post by GM George Paton in 2022.
"I didn’t know Darren when I took the job, but he quickly impressed, and he shined," Paton said that year. "His attention to detail, his work ethic, his knowledge of the league and his knowledge of the pro and college [levels]. He has a great pulse of what’s going on out there. The best thing he does is he is a great manager of people, and he has a great demeanor throughout the building while dealing with the coaches, players, and agents out there."
Mougey isn't the only Broncos staffer who may soon depart the Mile High City for the Big Apple. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is targeting Broncos assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo to become their special teams coordinator.
