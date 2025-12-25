The Denver Broncos are coming off a humbling loss , but they still have everything in front of them. The Broncos will do battle with the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Night, and Sean Payton's team needs to take care of business.

There's a chance the Broncos could still win the AFC West crown in Week 17, if they defeat the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers fall to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Chargers are a tough out for anyone, but the Texans haven't lost since falling to the Broncos in Week 9.

Bottom line, the Broncos still control the AFC West and the No. 1 playoff seed in the Conference. But to maintain that control, they've got to handle their affairs vs. the Chiefs on Christmas.

Several Broncos have individual milestones or records at stake on Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium. There's a real chance to make some real history. Let's examine what's on the table, including one team mark.

First Time Since 2013

The Broncos need a win on Sunday to start the season with a 13-3 record for the first time since 2013. A win would also start eating away at the wide lead the Chiefs built up over the Broncos in their head-to-head series.

Denver needs a win to improve to 58-73 overall and 20-45 on the road in the all-time series against the Chiefs. A Christmas victory would also mark the Broncos' first win at Arrowhead Stadium since Week 2 of the 2015 season.

Bo Nix Looking for 25

Nix needs one passing touchdowns to become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 25 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. Against this depleted Chiefs team, he's going to get it and then some.

RJ Harvey Aiming to Ring Mike's Bell

Harvey needs one touchdown to tie running back Mike Bell for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns by a rookie running back in team history. Harvey already has the third-most total touchdowns by a Broncos rookie running back (11).

Courtland Sutton Within Spitting Distance of 1,000

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) chases during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sutton needs 28 receiving yards to become the first Bronco since Emmanuel Sanders (2014-16) and Demaryius Thomas (2012-16) to reach 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. Sutton was selected to the Pro Bowl earlier this week, marking his second career All-Star nod.

28 yards and Sutton joins two of his mentors in the Broncos' record books, and posts his third career 1,000-yard receiving season.

Simon Says it's Nik Bonitto Time

Bonitto needs one sack to become the second player in team history to reach 13.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, joining defensive end Simon Fletcher (1991-93). Not even Von Miller achieved that feat.

Bonitto was just selected to his second straight Pro Bowl, so this would be a nice distinction to add to his 2025 resume.

Jonathon Cooper so Close to History

Cooper needs two sacks to become the third seventh-round pick since 1994 to record double-digit quarterback takedowns in back-to-back years. He stands at eight sacks, and has fallen off a bit in terms of production.

But with the Chiefs playing fourth-string offensive tackles and a third-string quarterback, Cooper could get to double digits on Christmas Night. Although he was snubbed in the Pro Bowl, he was named an alternate, so there's a chance he gets to go to the Games if someone ahead of him bows out.

