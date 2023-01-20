While many Denver Broncos fans are beginning to suffer from head-coach-hiring fatigue, the matter of the team's vacancy remains unresolved. Most fans hope that the Broncos will ultimately land the expensive but proven Sean Payton.

There are several other fine candidates the Broncos have interviewed, if Payton opts to stay in the broadcasting business, or if the cost to acquire him becomes too exorbitant. However, one candidate, in particular, who came out of nowhere to interview with the Broncos last week, has been dubbed a "sleeper" for the head-coaching job in Denver by a local insider.

9NEWS' Mike Klis took to Twitter on Thursday to sing the virtues of former Stanford head coach David Shaw, whom the Broncos interviewed last week.

"Sleeper candidate has emerged for Broncos: Former Stanford coach David Shaw. There have been ongoing discussions between Penner and candidates following interviews. Shaw a pro-style coach at Stanford and knows the NFL game as he was 9-yr assistant w/PHI, Raiders, BAL," Klis tweeted.

Shaw's Stanford ties connect him to Broncos co-owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner, two school alums, along with Condoleezza Rice, also a member of the Walton/Penner ownership group. Perhaps that's what makes Shaw a "sleeper" in Klis' estimation.

Aside from being a 'pro-style' coach, Shaw's resume of late doesn't pass the sniff test and would likely be scoffed at as the guy to fix the mess in Denver and resurrect Russell Wilson. Shaw's tenure at Stanford started off very well, as he led the Cardinal to double-digit wins in five of his first six seasons.

From there, however, cracks in the facade began to reveal themselves. After a couple of nine-win seasons, Shaw's football program dropped to the PAC-12 doldrums, mustering just 14 total wins in his final four years (2019-22).

The Broncos need a coach who could bring some momentum with him. Shaw has some great qualities, but it's doubtful he has the extreme NFL competence to turn the Broncos around.

But it is the league. Never say never. Stranger things have happened and there is that Stanford connection to ownership.

