Broncos' 11 Undrafted Free Agents: What Fans Need to Know

The Broncos signed 11 undrafted free agents after the draft. What do we know about them?

In his first NFL draft as the Denver Broncos general manager, George Paton walked out with a strong class. Then, at the draft's end, the college free-agent frenzy began.

During his post-draft press conference, Paton's phone was ringing off the hook as he was conducting business trying to land the undrafted guys the Broncos wanted. By the end of the frenzy, the Broncos walked away with 11 CFAs who didn't hear their names called on draft day.

Here's what I know about each CFA signing.

Nolan Laufenberg | OG | Air Force

An experienced interior offensive lineman, there will be more competition at the bottom of the interior line with Laufenberg. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to find any tape to figure out the type of player he is.

Adam Prentice | FB | South Carolina

Prentice is a former CSU Ram before transferring to South Carolina. He has a few touches in his career, but he is a blocker more than anything. If he wants to make the team, he will have to kill it on special teams as Pat Shurmur doesn’t employ the dying position of a fullback.

Warren Jackson | WR | Colorado State

This former Rams receiver is a big body, but the term 'looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane' is an apt one here. Jackson uses his size well, but he isn’t the most physical receiver as you would expect for his size. He needs to find the dog in him as a receiver and as a blocker if he wants to last in the NFL.

Branden Mack | WR | Temple

Denver wanted to find bigger bodies at receiver and Mack is another one at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. Injuries have held him back, but there is good potential here. Mack is very physical and uses his size well. The route running isn’t the best, but for a receiver his size, it isn’t terrible either.

DeVontres Dukes | WR | South Florida

Dukes is another player that I really couldn’t find any tape to watch. He is a big receiver like Jackson and Mack.

David Curry | LB | Georgia Tech

Curry is an experienced linebacker after spending five years at Georgia Tech. He does well when coming up against the run and working sideline-to-sideline. The athleticism isn’t ideal, but he has a high football IQ that can carry him a long way.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Curtis Robinson | LB | Stanford

Robinson has a lot of experience and doesn’t really excel in one area. He does alright dropping into coverage and against the run, but he has a shot to compete for a special teams spot that the Broncos want to overhaul.

Drew Himmelman | OT | Illinois State

This is a prototypical Mike Munchak developmental offensive tackle. Himmelman is 6-foot-9 and 320 pounds. There is good length here and some good power and movement skills. The technical aspect leaves a lot to be desired, but that is why he is a developmental prospect.

Mac McCain | CB | North Carolina A&T

McCain I felt was a player who would hear his name called in the middle of Day 3. He doesn’t have great long speed and a bad habit of biting on double moves, but he is physical and very aware when working on off-zone coverages. He has a high character and a team leader, fitting that mold Paton and Vic Fangio valued.

Shaun Beyer | TE | Iowa

Denver needs a blocking tight end, but that isn’t Beyer. He is a former wide receiver that has good athleticism but has struggled to stay healthy. There isn’t much there as a blocker except for his effort. He has soft hands and could be a help in the red zone. Denver’s depth at tight end is depleted, so Beyer gives them a solid developmental option.

Andre Mintze | EDGE | Vanderbilt

This is the most intriguing undrafted free agent signing. The Broncos have had a lot of luck finding undrafted free agent gems at edge rusher and Mintze has the traits to be another one. As a pass rusher, he has some good moves and solid technique with the moves as well. His run defense needs to be technically refined as well as some work in the weight room to take on the blockers head-to-head. If asked to drop into coverage, he will be a non-factor.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!