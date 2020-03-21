Broncos Free Agency Tracker | First Wave in the Books

The Denver Broncos will officially kick off free agency at 2 pm MDT on Wednesday. Coming out of the 48-hour legal tampering window, we saw teams across the NFL pony up with some massive contracts being handed out.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been relatively quiet. There have been a few moves made by GM John Elway but the biggest takeaway thus far is Denver's relative caution in the market.

This article is designed to serve as a hub for fans, to keep track of the moves the Broncos are making as we move into the new league year in earnest. Bookmark the page and keep checking back.

Acquired via Trade: A.J. Bouye, CB | Jacksonville Jaguars

This trade might be a couple weeks old but it was the first move the Broncos made with an eye toward the new league year. Bouye provides the defense with a No. 1 cornerback.

Signed: Graham Glasgow, OL | ex-Detroit Lions

The Broncos made one high-dollar signing on day one of legal tampering, signing Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million deal. He can play anywhere along the interior O-line. The Broncos have a vacancy at center and right guard.

Signed: Jeff Driskel, QB | Detroit Lions

With plans to move on from Joe Flacco by week's end, the Broncos needed a veteran backup for second-year QB Drew Lock. Driskel is a QB Elway has had his eye on for several years.

Signed: Melvin Gordon, RB | Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos telegraphed their interest in signing a 'starter type' RB and did just that on Friday, giving Gordon $16M over two years, with $13.5M guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport. This is easily the most money Elway has ever paid a running back and speaks to the GM's opinion of Gordon.

Signed: Nick Vannett, TE | Pittsburgh Steelers

The Broncos surprised us by adding a backup tight end in free agency. Vannett signed on a two-year deal, although the terms are not yet known. He's expected to be the Broncos' TE2 behind Noah Fant.

Acquired via Trade: Jurrell Casey, DL | Tennessee Titans

The Broncos got an early start to the new league year by acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday morning. In exchange for a day-three draft pick, the Broncos came out ahead on the Casey trade, to say the least. A plug-and-play starter.

Traded: Andy Janovich, FB | to Cleveland Browns

With Pat Shurmur taking over the offense, the fullback position became obsolete. Despite signing Janovich to a three-year, $5.7M extension last fall, the team found a suitor in Cleveland and took the opportunity to deal the fullback in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Franchise Tagged: Justin Simmons, S

The Broncos locked Simmons in for 2020 right out of the gates. He's scheduled to eclipse $11M in salary on the tag this season, if the Broncos don't give him a multi-year deal. Expect a long-term accord to come this summer.

Departure: Connor McGovern, OG/C | Signed with New York Jets

With Glasgow in the fold, the Broncos let McGovern walk. It's unfortunate to see a homegrown guy like McGovern depart, but the Broncos decided to throw in with an outside addition.

Departure: Chris Harris, Jr. C | Signed with Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday afternoon that Harris has chosen to sign with the Chargers, one of the Broncos' bitter Division foes. The terms of the deal are not kind to Harris. Per Mike Klis, Harris' two-year deal with the Chargers is worth $17M with $9.5M guaranteed. Harris can earn up to $19.5M with incentives. But it's a far cry from the two-year, $25M Denver offered Harris last fall, which came with $12.5M fully guaranteed.

Departure: Will Parks, DB | Signed with Philadelphia Eagles

Parks is headed home. After lingering on the market perhaps a couple of days longer than he expected, he garnered interest from multiple NFL teams. He'll get a chance to start in his hometown of Philadelphia.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Waived: Joe Flacco, QB

The Broncos finally bit the bullet on Joe Flacco on Thursday morning, waiving him with a failed physical designation. The move allows the Broncos to move on without having to pay an injury settlement, freeing up an additional $10.05M on the salary cap the team can use to spend now. Flacco becomes a free agent.

Re-Signed: De'Vante Bausby, CB

The Broncos chose not to RFA tender Bausby because the team felt it was about $1M more per year than they were comfortable paying him. The Broncos always maintained their interest in bringing Bausby back, but it came at the veteran minimum on Wednesday. Gives Broncos another viable starting-caliber corner for Vic Fangio.

Re-Signed: Joe Jones, LB

The Broncos locked up one of their special-teams mavens and backup off-ball linebackers, giving Jones a one-year deal per Denver7's Troy Renck. The terms of the deal are not known yet but it's believed to be near the veteran minimum.

RFA Tendered: Elijah Wilkinson, OL

The Broncos are holding onto Wilkinson, who is a restricted free agent. The team tendered him at the second-round level, which will pay him $3.25M in 2020.

RFA Tendered: Mike Purcell, NT

Losing out on the D.J. Reader sweepstakes, the Broncos finally bit the bullet on Purcell, tendering him at the second-round level (Klis). The team now has a viable starter at nose tackle to project for 2020.

Still Available

Derek Wolfe, DL

Shelby Harris, DL

Casey Kreiter, LS

Devontae Booker, RB

Rumor Mill

Cornerbacks: The Broncos have been tied to slot cornerbacks like Prince Amukamara. Expect an additional cornerback move to be made sometime this week.

D-Line: The Broncos added Casey via trade but still have one massive hole on the D-line, even in the wake of Purcell being re-signed.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.