Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 27, Lions 17: 5 Things We Learned

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos notched their sixth win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Detroit Lions 27-17. The win matches the Broncos' win total from 2018 under the previous coaching regime. 

One more victory and Vic Fangio can say that he improved the Broncos, albeit by a slim margin, with three different quarterbacks starting three or more games and despite being decimated by the injury bug. 

There was a lot to take away from Week 16's win. What did we learn? 

Lock Can Overcome Adversity

The Broncos got spanked last week at Arrowhead and opened up against the Lions by falling behind by 10 points. It was a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of the young Drew Lock. 

But he managed the adversity well, leading the Broncos back to tie the game going into halftime and eventually a 10-point victory. The kid completed 75.7% of his passes, threw for 192 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a QB rating of 99.6. 

Some quarterbacks are resilient. Those that aren't usually don't last long in the league. That portends well for Lock's future in Denver. 

An Upgrade at RT Emerges at 11th Hour

Elijah Wilkinson has been playing out of position all year at right tackle. A natural guard at the NFL level, the Broncos have chosen to play Wilkinson at right tackle in the wake of the Ja'Wuan James injury. 

But to say that Wilkinson has been a sieve would be an understatement. Adding insult to injury, he's got a penchant for being a little grabby and drawing the yellow laundry. 

Such was the case in Week 16, as Wilkinson was flagged for holding twice early on before he exited the game in the second quarter with an injury. Jake Rodgers entered the lineup in his place and suddenly, the Broncos offense took flight. 

Not only was Lock kept clean and not sacked, but the Broncos also blasted open holes on the ground to the tune of 150 yards on the day. The Broncos only have one game left on the schedule but it'll be interesting to see whether Rodgers' garners the start. 

He goes back with Mike Munchak to Pittsburgh and provided arguably the most solid right tackle performance the Broncos have had in 2019. It's just too bad the Broncos didn't turn to him sooner than Week 16. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Lindsay Needs More Touches in the Offense

When Phillip Lindsay eclipses 100 yards rushing, the Broncos are undefeated. He posted his fifth career game over the century mark, finishing with 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. 

At 5-foot-8, the Broncos are reluctant to feed Lindsay too many touches for fear of wear-and-tear. But the metrics don't lie. There is a corresponding benefit to Lindsay getting over 100 yards and it's usually a floor of 15 carries in a game. 

That means that if OC Rich Scangarello can scheme 15-20 totes for Lindsay each week going forward, it'll increase the Broncos' odds of winning. 

Marshall Can Hang With the Big Boys

With Kareem Jackson serving a two-game suspension to finish the season, the Broncos turned to Trey Marshall to stop the gap. Some thought it would be Will Parks who'd start at strong safety opposite of Justin Simmons but Fangio has had Parks playing the nickel cornerback slot for a few weeks now, after Duke Dawson ended up in the doghouse. 

Marshall was thrust into action, and while it wasn't all perfect, the second-year safety more than held his own. He finished with a team-high nine tackles (five solo). 

With both Parks and Simmons hitting unrestricted free agency next year, it's good to know Marshall can hang with the big boys. Combined with Dymonte Thomas returning from injured reserve next year, that's a shot of encouragement for the back-end of this defense. 

Jones Could Become a Special Interior Rusher

The Broncos' defensive line has been decimated by injury. Denver lost its leading sack artist this season in Derek Wolfe, along with one of its most stout run defenders in Adam Gotsis. 

With DeMarcus Walker sitting this one out, the Broncos would need a big-time performance from the rookie Dre'Mont Jones. Suffice to say, the kid delivered. 

Jones finished with two sacks, which was the first multi-sack performance of his young career, to go along with four tackles (three solo). The Broncos have three D-linemen hitting unrestricted free agency in the spring, which likely means that an expanded role awaits Jones in 2020. 

The rookie third-rounder is getting his beak wet now. Based on what we've seen, don't be surprised if Jones takes a quantum leap forward in year two under Fangio. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Lions Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DETvsDEN. Can Drew Lock bounce back from the Arrowhead loss?

Here's why Interior D-Line is Broncos' Most Under-Appreciated Roster Need in 2020

Nick Kendell

If the Broncos don't add some difference-makers at the point of attack, 2020 could unfold similarly to 2019.

How Drew Lock's Resilience vs. Lions Hints at Future in Denver

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock bounced back from last week's loss in a big way, leading the Broncos to their second-highest scoring total of the season. What are the future implications?

Despite a Stacked OT Draft Class, Garett Bolles Poised to be Broncos' Starting LT in 2020

Nick Kendell

Here's why fans shouldn't be surprised to see Garett Bolles starting at left tackle again next season.

Former Iowa Brethren Fant & Hockenson Still Drawing Comparisons but it's not Even Close

KeithCummings

Noah Fant has easily outshined his former Hawkeye teammate at tight end this year.

Broncos are 5-0 When RB Phillip Lindsay Eclipses 100 Yards Rushing

Chad Jensen

Translation: Get Phillip Lindsay the ball.

5 Most Clutch Performances From Broncos' 27-17 Win Over Lions

Lance Sanderson

The Broncos received some clutch contributions on Sunday, including one from an unexpected player.

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 15

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can Drew Lock get three straight wins?

How Broncos Win: Stopping Lions WR Kenny Golladay

Josh_Carney

Stopping this explosive wideout is how the Broncos win and emerge from Week 16 at 6-9.

What is Garett Bolles' Future with the Broncos Post-2019?

Erick Trickel

The Broncos are between a rock and a hard place with Garett Bolles. What does the future hold?