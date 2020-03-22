NFL Insider: Broncos Expected to 'Pause' Free-Agent Pursuits

The Denver Broncos have been busy since before even the NFL's legal-tampering window opened on Monday, March 16. GM John Elway consummated a trade two weeks prior for CB A.J. Bouye, giving up a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville to acquire him.

That trade served as a harbinger of how this past week would ultimately shake out, as Elway was active both in free agency and on the trade market. However, with Saturday's signing of TE Nick Vannett, the Broncos could be hitting the 'pause' button with regard to free agency.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

While Elway and company might be ready for a breather, the Broncos can't wait too long to let the market settle in the second and third wave of free agency. After all, this roster still has a few holes and the needs remain.

To wit: Defensive line and cornerback.

The Broncos did add big Jurrell Casey via trade and re-signed De'Vante Bausby to go with the Bouye trade but with Chris Harris, Jr. and Will Parks taking their talents elsewhere, combined with the uncertainty of Bryce Callahan returning to form from the foot injury that cost him all of 2019, the team could use at least one more free-agent addition to the secondary.

Elway might wait to continue to let the market cool off, but he shouldn't wait too long. And I don't think that he will.

After all, Elway is known among current NFL general managers for his reticence in entering the draft with any big, glaring roster needs. Only twice in recent history has Elway allowed that to happen, and in both cases, the Broncos drafted for need in round one, only to be burned by less-than-stellar results. One of them was a bust — QB Paxton Lynch — while the other hasn't lived up to his first-round pedigree — OT Garett Bolles.

None of this really mentions the D-line but with Mike Purcell coming back on a one-year RFA tender, and Casey arriving, the unit isn't a dire need. And Derek Wolfe is still sitting out there, as is Shelby Harris. However, of the two ex-Bronco D-linemen, Harris is by far the least likely to re-sign.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.