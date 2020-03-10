Butterfly Effect: How Broncos Could be Affected by Outside Roster Decisions | AFC West

As free agency approaches, Denver Broncos fans will have their sights set on a number of players about to hit the open market. However, other teams will have their eyes on those free agents, too, and could be interested in Broncos players whose contracts are expiring.

Today, I present my annual look at free agency and how the moves other teams are likely to make could impact the Broncos, if at all. We'll examine each team, by division, in the following criteria:

Cap space: The team's projected cap space as of March 8, 2020. That could change depending on where the NFL sets the cap and moves the team makes in the days to come.

Team needs: The three biggest needs as identified by NFL.com which the team may pursue in free agency (as opposed to the draft). They may not be the only needs, though, and some could be addressed by extending their own players.

Notable free agents: The most noteworthy names, regardless of whether or not the team plans to extend or tag them.

Free agency approach: How the team's front office has approached free agency in the past. Teams with new front offices are discussed where relevant.

How the Broncos might be impacted: This will mention Broncos free agents who have been linked to the team, the team's free agents that have been linked to Denver or players that might generate interest in the Mile High City.

Starting with the AFC West, let's analyze the Broncos' three divisional foes to see how their decisions could impact the Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs

Projected cap space: $13.6M

Team needs: Cornerback, defensive tackle, offensive guard

Notable free agents: DL Chris Jones, CB Bashaud Breeland, Edge Emmanuel Ogbah, WR Demarcus Robinson

Free agency approach: The Chiefs have been aggressive in recent years, but with limited cap space and the plans they have to tag Jones, it's going to be difficult to be that active.

How Broncos might be impacted: We've heard the rumors of Chris Harris, Jr. wanting to play for the Chiefs, but the question is how they fit him under the cap if they intend to keep Jones. Broncos fans might want to keep an eye on Breeland.

Las Vegas Raiders

Projected cap space: $50.3M

Team needs: Linebacker, wide receiver, secondary

Notable free agents: CB Daryl Worley, S Karl Joseph

Free agency approach: The Raiders made headlines last year by trading for Antonio Brown. The cap space they have could indicate they will be active in free agency to some degree this year.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Raiders could have their eyes on Harris, Jr. to improve the secondary. They might also be pursuing an off-ball linebacker. There aren't any Raiders who will be free agents who the Broncos need to prioritize.

Los Angeles Chargers

Projected cap space: $57.2M

Team needs: Quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback

Notable free agents: QB Philip Rivers, RB Melvin Gordon, OL Michael Schofield, S Adrian Phillips

Free agency approach: The Chargers haven't always been a big player in free agency, but with Rivers departing, they could be going after a free agent quarterback.

How Broncos might be impacted: It's possible the Chargers consider a cornerback in free agency, but the Broncos shouldn't be impacted much there. The only thing I'll say to Broncos fans about Chargers free agents is that, no, you shouldn't pursue Gordon.

