Report Contradicts Rumor That Free-Agent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is Retiring From NFL

The Broncos thought they'd lost out on a potential veteran fail-safe to sign in free agency but a new report casts Ryan Fitzpatrick's future in an entirely different light.

In order to orchestrate a trade for Deshaun Watson, the cost will probably be way too rich for Denver Broncos' new GM George Paton's blood.

That being said, it doesn't mean there won't be a new face added to the Broncos quarterback room. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com revealed that, contrary to the speculation of legendary NFL insider John Clayton, free-agent journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will not retire and plans to play during 2021.

"For whatever it’s worth: Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, does plan on playing in 2021, and he should have a solid FA market for his role. There’s been some public debate about his future, but he does intend to play this year," Rapoport tweeted on Monday.

It’s been rumored that the Broncos may have already reached out to the 16-year veteran about filling the backup role behind young starter Drew Lock. Fitzpatrick’s ability to mentor and guide Lock at a difficult time in his development, while also providing a hedge and true fail-safe, makes him an intriguing fit.

If Fitzpatrick contemplated retirement, it was possibly due to a lack of genuine interest in him being a day-one starter option in the NFL moving forward. Now aged 38, his true value will be as a role model and mentor with the chops to lead his teammates when required.

During Super Bowl week, the Harvard grad explained to The Pat Mcafee Show what his unique value is to the NFL QB market in 2021.

“There’s rumors everywhere in the quarterback market, but there’s a lot of teams that are looking for a new quarterback,” Fitzpatrick told host Pat McAfee. “For me personally, I have to take every offseason now and just reassess and I know these last two years have really re-lit that fire under me and I still want to play.”

Fitzpatrick earned $11 million over his two years as an intermittent starter for the Dolphins who were the eighth NFL team he's played for since arriving in the league as a Rams' seventh-round pick back in 2005. Having proved his worth, he's unlikely to accept anything less than top backup money before he picks his final stop.

Fitzpatrick could have enough juice left in the tank to make a serious run at supplanting Lock as the full-time starter, if the incumbent fails to capitalize on his opportunities with the Broncos in 2021. Lock’s job security may still be under threat even if a superstar like Watson heads elsewhere.

