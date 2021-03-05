George Paton Reveals New Evaluation on Drew Lock After Intensive Film 'Deep Dive'

Amid all the quarterback trade rumors the Denver Broncos have been tied to this offseason, fans are left to wonder what it all means for Drew Lock. During his Thursday pre-draft press conference, new GM George Paton was unwilling to even discuss a player like Deshaun Watson because of the NFL's tampering rules and the fact that he's under contract with the Houston Texans.

However, Paton was able to wax eloquent on Lock and it was quite the departure from what he had to say back in January as the newly-hired GM. Back then, Paton balked on the Lock topic, begging off for lack of 'study' on the player. Paton has since had plenty of time to analyze Lock's film and he provided a fresh take.

“I did a deep drive on Drew," Paton said on Thursday. "Like I said in my [introductory] press conference, [he’s] very talented. He was inconsistent at times and has a lot to work on, but I’ve spoken with Drew. I see him every day. He’s here early and he’s working."

Gabe Christus/Denver Broncos

Lock knows which way the wind blows and while he'd likely still be showing up to the building if John Elway had never stepped down as GM, showing that initiative and extra effort leaves an impression on a new executive hire like Paton. That doesn't mean that Paton isn't going to bring in competition to push Lock, though.

"He really wants to be great," Paton said of Lock. "We’re always going to try and bring in competition to every position, the quarterback as well. I like the trek that Drew is on.”

After fully analyzing Lock's 13 starts last year for the Broncos, and his five as a rookie in 2019, what were the takeaways for Paton? Paton answered but still qualified his statement with the caveat of not having seen Lock perform in-person quite yet.

“I haven’t seen Drew live on the field. I’ve just seen the tape," Paton said. "There is so much that goes into that when evaluating a quarterback. I like to see them live. You’d like to see them in critical situations. You like to see the accuracy. How is he with his teammates? What is the leadership like?"

The question asked Paton to reveal three takeaways from his "deep-dive" film study of Lock. Paton wasn't up there to answer a pop quiz, though.

"I can’t give you three things," the GM said. "There is so much involved in evaluating quarterbacks. I look forward to evaluating Drew further and in person. He does have all of the traits you look for in a quarterback.”

That last statement should raise the eyebrows of every fan in Broncos Country. Paton strikes me as a man who believes what he says. Or perhaps a better way of saying it is, Paton is a straight-shooter and when he says something, he means it.

For the first-year GM to say that Lock possesses "all of the traits you look for in a quarterback", that's high praise and perhaps belies the notion that the Broncos are desperate to find a replacement at any cost. For what he might lack in NFL experience and Xs and Os acumen, Lock does possess great tools and athletic gifts.

However, those great tools haven't come out in the wash consistently for the Broncos. And that's why Paton has been tied to every QB even remotely rumored to be available this offseason.

Paton will investigate any and every opportunity to improve the Broncos. That doesn't mean, however, that he'll pull the trigger on a deal just to pull the trigger.

"I’ve said before, we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to be in every deal," Paton said. "It doesn’t mean we’re going to make that deal but we’re going to look into everything whether it is a quarterback or a defensive lineman. Anything that helps our football team we’re going to pursue.”

Paton, ever the wise poker player, would not rule out any eventuality whether it came to free agency or the NFL draft, including acquiring or drafting a quarterback. In so doing, he'll keep his GM peers across the NFL guessing.

When push comes to shove, though. It'd be an upset if Paton doesn't move forward with the QB who has "all the traits" in 2021. Even if it means that Lock will have a little competition this time by way of a veteran acquisition.

A little competition anxiety can be a galvanizing force.

