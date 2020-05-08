Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

John Elway's Reflections on Broncos' 2020 Schedule Reveals a Renewed Confidence for Primetime

KeithCummings

With the release of the Denver Broncos' 2020 schedule for the coming season, we all start to circle potential wins and losses. The Broncos will play on Monday Night Football for a 29th consecutive year, thereby setting a new NFL record.

When the Tennessee Titans visit Mile High for the closing nightcap of the NFL’s opening weekend, it will also be the first of a hat trick of primetime games the Broncos will be featured in this coming season.

Most pundits guessed Denver would appear in only two nationally televised games this season, so getting three might be a positive indicator of how the Broncos are being perceived outside the Rockies. GM John Elway welcomed the news but took it all in his stride when he checked in for a video chat with Phil Milano on the team website on Thursday.

"Any time you're in the NFL, it's not going to be an easy schedule," Elway said. "It's always going to be a bit more difficult but I think we have to national games in the first four weeks, so we're going to get to show off what we have. Hopefully, we'll be ready to go and play well in those games." 

Indeed, relishing the chance to "show off" implies that Elway has a renewed confidence in the Broncos' competitive wherewithal. It might be a young roster, but with a dynamic quarterback like Drew Lock under center, combined with all the holdovers and offseason additions Elway hand-picked, the front-office czar sounds like he's champing at the bit to square off against an NFL opponent in primetime. 

Last season, the Broncos stumbled out of the gate to an 0-4 start which ultimately doomed their postseason chances. Elway stressed the importance of this young Broncos team not falling into the same trap and putting themselves out of contention early as a result. 

"We're a young football team, so we're going to have to get out of the shoot fast this year," Elway said. 

What’s crucial for the youthful Broncos is not to buy into all the hype and razzmatazz of the schedule announcement and keep focused on their offseason preparations.

The Week 4 trip to the Big Apple will see the Broncos back in the national spotlight on a short week as they will feature on Thursday Night Football. It will provide a different set of challenges from the 11-day wait they have to cope with between their last preseason game and their Monday Night opener in Week 1.

The Broncos finish out their primetime commitments in Week 13 with a challenging late-season trip to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the first time Denver will have appeared on Sunday Night Football since 2017, but at the very least, it will serve as a litmus test of how far this young squad has improved.

Additional scrutiny will also come with another high-profile Divisional grudge match when in Week 9 the Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders. However, this time it will be in the new location in the desert — not Oakland. Elway told Milano he is looking forward to the occasion and the new surroundings.

“You got the Raiders in Las Vegas, that’s going to be very interesting," Elway said. "So, difficult but thrilled that we are out of Oakland not playing in the Oakland Coliseum. And we get to go to Vegas and it’s a beautiful new Stadium, so we will be looking forward to that."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Out with the inherent difficulties of playing primetime and divisional games, the Broncos' schedule also throws the QB-heavy NFC South at them this season.

“The NFC South with [ Saints' QB Drew] Brees, [Bucs' QB Tom] Brady and you know [Panthers' QB Teddy] Bridgewater being in Carolina right now—also with [Falcons' QB] Matt Ryan in Atlanta, a lot of good QBs we’re playing so we got to figure out a way to win those football games and play consistently," Elway said. 

Denver’s itinerary got a whole lot easier with their Transatlantic voyage to London being cancelled. Instead, the Broncos will take on the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 9 after enjoying a refreshing week off to recharge their batteries in Week 8.

While the talk and bold predictions will rage on about the Broncos' slate of fixtures, the focus of the coaches and players is likely to remain firmly rooted in the somewhat boring process of taking it one game at a time.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Insider Ties 9-Time Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters to Broncos

Could Jason Peters be on his way to Denver?

KeithCummings

by

xecutioner

Insider Reveals Broncos' Surprising Plans for Rookie Third-Round CB Michael Ojemudia

The Broncos' plan for Michael Ojemudia is far more extensive than most fans might have realized.

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

Answering How Seventh-Round WR Tyrie Cleveland Fits with Broncos

The Broncos spent a seventh-round pick on a third wide receiver. How does Tyrie Cleveland fit with the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Early Game-by-Game Prediction of Broncos' 2020 Schedule

The Broncos' 2020 regular-season schedule was unveiled on Thursday. How will it shake out for Denver in the win/loss column?

Chad Jensen

by

jamesdiego10

Breaking Down Broncos' 2020 Schedule Reveals a Promising Takeaway

The Broncos' 2020 regular season schedule was released on Thursday night. Going game-by-game through the 16-week gauntlet, a promising takeaway is gleaned.

Nick Kendell

by

smilinassassin

Denver Broncos Full 2020 Regular Season Schedule Revealed

We now know the exact order of the Broncos' 2020 slate of regular-season games.

Chad Jensen

by

Flack Attack

Drew Lock Puts Finger on the Biggest Positive Improvement of Broncos' New Offense

Drew Lock is ready to capitalize on Pat Shurmur's new offense.

Luke Patterson

by

xecutioner

What Broncos' Addition of Jeudy & Hamler Really Means for Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton

The Broncos double-dipped at wide receiver to open the 2020 draft and some fans are worried this will take away from Courtland Sutton. Does that argument hold water?

Nick Kendell

by

Studlee14

NBC Pundit & ex-NFL QB Chris Simms Says Drew Lock's Talent 'Is for Real'

The national perspective has been skeptical of Drew Lock. Could that be changing post-draft?

KeithCummings

by

BeGoodBroncos

Lock Previews for Broncos Fans What Makes TE Albert Okwuegbunam Special

The Broncos drafted Drew Lock's college tight end in the fourth round. What does Albert Okwuegbunam bring to the table? Lock recently previewed the new addition.

Chad Jensen

by

jones0024