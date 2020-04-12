Mile High Huddle
Broncos Receive Short Shrift in MMQB's Pre-Draft Power Rankings

Chad Jensen

It's been a rough week for the Denver Broncos when it comes to the analysis of national pundits. From botched and illogical quarterback rankings to team power rankings, the national beat writers aren't buying what John Elway is selling. 

Such was the case in the MMQB's pre-draft power rankings as compiled by SI senior analyst Jenny Vrentas. Despite Drew Lock's more-than-encouraging five-game debut to end last season, and Elway's offseason maneuverings, the Broncos received a lower ranking from Vrentas than even their 7-9 finish actually afforded them among the NFL's 32 clubs (15th). 

25. Denver Broncos

John Elway has projected notable confidence in QB Drew Lock, who finished the 2019 season by winning four out of his five starts. While that certainly doesn’t mean the Broncos have finally found their replacement for Peyton Manning, as some were quick to declare, at least the QB position has not been the Broncos’ consuming offseason conundrum. The addition of center Graham Glasgow in free agency should help Lock, but the Broncos, like many other teams, are still looking for more offensive weapons.

Weapons Galore

How many more offensive weapons do the Broncos really need? How many offensive weapons does it take to screw in a light bulb? 

These are the existential questions of our time, apparently. 

In all seriousness, though, answer the first question because the Broncos only have one obvious need at the skill positions — a No. 2 wide receiver. A brief diagnostic: 

No. 1 wide receiver? Check. In case you missed it, Courtland Sutton is bonafide. 

Dynamic tight end? Check. Noah Fant was a first-round pick a year ago and is coming off a record-breaking rookie campaign. 

Pro Bowl running back? Double check. With the addition of Melvin Gordon, the Broncos now have two Pro Bowl backs with Phillip Lindsay coming off his second 1,000-yard rushing campaign. 

Orange-Colored Glasses Off

Undoubtedly, the Broncos need an additional weapon at wide receiver to help take some of the pressure and focus off of Sutton, while providing Lock with another dynamic target in the passing game but to say that Lock is lacking weapons simply isn't true. One way or another, that WR2 is sure to come via next week's draft. 

An argument can be made that the Broncos are lacking a legit slot receiver. However, if the Broncos were to land, say, a Henry Ruggs III or CeeDee Lamb to serve as WR2, DaeSean Hamilton's value to this team suddenly takes on a new complexion. 

Hamilton might not be cut out to play a full-time Z-receiver role but as a slot guy? The Broncos could do far worse. Hamilton is a prolific, savvy route-runner who can find the soft spots in the zone and he'll make those contested catches over the middle while absorbing a big hit from a linebacker or defensive back. 

I'm also encouraged by the rapport Hamilton clearly forged with Lock down the stretch last season. So, while on one hand, you lament the lack of elite athletic traits in Hamilton, his football IQ and work as a technician make him a more-than-competent slot option. And as a fail-safe WR3, he's above average. 

Let 'em Sleep

At the end of the day, most national writers take a look at the Broncos' sub-.500 record over the past three years, do a quick research to see which players were added in free agency, and then tender their power ranking. That 10,000-foot view misses the nuance and real developments that we have witnessed and covered at the local level. 

Lock is a good example of that 10k bias. National pundits, all due respect to them, see that he wasn't a first-round draft pick, that he missed 11 weeks with an injury, and that he's inexperienced. Most of them didn't watch those five games Lock started, wherein he found a different way to win in each contest. 

I'm still stunned, to be honest, that his 4-1 finish as a starter isn't having a more convincing effect on the national perspective, but it is what it is. Up until Week 13 of the 2019 season, the Broncos have been a lackluster club for the better part of four years. 

Fans shouldn't draw any far-reaching conclusions for power rankings like this, or arbitrary QB rankings for that matter. Charge it to the game. 

If the national pundits are sleeping on Lock and the Broncos, it's possible the NFL at large might be, too, which plays right into the hands of Vic Fangio. These power rankings will shift somewhat in the wake of the draft. We'll see where the Broncos check in then. 

Meantime, let 'em sleep. 

