Report: Broncos Re-Sign CB De'Vante Bausby on One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos didn't want to tender De'Vante Bausby as a restricted free agent, because even the lowest right-of-first-refusal level would have paid the cornerback at least $2 million for 2020. For a corner with just two NFL starts, the Broncos felt that was a bridge too far. 

However, the team has maintained an interest in bringing Bausby back after he shined so brightly, albeit briefly, in Vic Fangio's defense. According to multiple reports, the Broncos re-signed Bausby on Wednesday to a one-year deal worth close to the veteran minimum. 

Bausby joined the Broncos last spring after auditioning in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) where he led the now-defunct league in interceptions with four. Coach Fangio kept an eye on Bausby after the young corner spent two years under Fangio's wing on the Chicago Bears' practice squad. 

Bausby quickly made his presence felt in Broncos' training camp, steadily leap-frogging competitors on the cornerback depth chart. By the end of the preseason, he had carved himself out a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster, and by Week 3, he had leap-frogged 2018 third-rounder Isaac Yiadom on the depth chart. 

Bausby broke up two Aaron Rodgers' passes on third down in Week 3, despite the Broncos losing on the road in Green Bay. With Bryce Callahan still licking his wounds, Bausby's performance at Lambeau Field earned him the first start of his career the following week at home vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The following week on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Bausby made his second-straight start  — and then tragedy struck. A victim of friendly fire, as it were, Bausby suffered a scary neck injury (cervical sprain) after Broncos' LB Alexander Johnson careened into his head while both were attempting to make a tackle. 

Bausby lost feeling in his limbs for half an hour, before thankfully getting back all motor senses and control at a local L.A. hospital. The Broncos would place Bausby on season-ending injured reserve later that week. 

According to Bausby, though, he was cleared and back to normal by December. Fast forward to today, and he's fully healthy and champing at the bit to get back on the grass. 

The news of Bausby's return comes on the same day as Chris Harris, Jr.'s defection to the Chargers. Like two ships passing in the night, one returns while the other departs. 

However, Bausby's return provides the Broncos a viable starting-caliber corner to play on the outside opposite of the recently-acquired A.J. Bouye. If Callahan returns to form from his lingering foot injury, the Broncos could have a formidable trio of corners, all of whom are former undrafted free agents. 

In a perfect world, the Broncos would probably prefer to see Bausby coming in off the bench as the No. 4 corner, even though the team can get by with him as a starter. That's why it would be unwise to rule out the Broncos making one more free-agent addition to the cornerback room, whether that be a guy like Prince Amukamara or Kevin Johnson — two ex-first-round picks who've each drawn interest from Denver. 

ISU_AgE
ISU_AgE

Given Bausby was an AFA guy, now that the XFL is suspended and players are free to sign with NFL teams, anyone worth monitoring from the Broncos side?

A guy like Storm Norton seems like a solid OL prospect and that QB out of Temple seems like he'd be able to get a shot on a practice squad somewhere.

