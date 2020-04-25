Mile High Huddle
Strong Reaction to Broncos' KJ Hamler Pick Pours in

Chad Jensen

Anyone paying attention to the Denver Broncos over the last three months was at least clued in to the possibility of GM John Elway double-dipping at the wide receiver position in the NFL Draft. After all, the worst-kept secret all offseason has been the Broncos' pursuit of WR talent to upgrade the position and build the nest around second-year QB Drew Lock. 

But despite several tempting options being on the board, when the Broncos' No. 46 overall pick rolled around in the second round, Elway pulled the trigger on another wideout, taking Penn State speedster KJ Hamler. 

Hamler is 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds and runs an unofficial 4.27 40-yard dash. The value he brings to the slot position could really help Lock take that quantum leap forward in year two. 

So far, the 2020 draft haul has seen Elway prioritize not only the offense, but a WR position that has been lackluster since the Broncos traded away Emmanuel Sanders mid-season. Courtland Sutton produced a Pro Bowl campaign in the wake of Sanders' departure, and did so catching passes from three different starting QBs, but late in the year, opposing defensive coordinators really schemed to take Sutton away. 

The Broncos were able to mostly roll with those punches, thanks to Lock being inserted as starter from Week 13 on. But if Lock, and by extension, the Broncos are going to continue to build on the momentum Lock's 4-1 finish provided, and compete with the offensive juggernaut that is the Kansas City Chiefs, that nest had to get built. 

Meanwhile, Elway's aggressiveness in focusing exclusively thus far on WR garnered some interesting reactions around the web. Here are the highlights. 

Media Liking What it Sees

Broncos React

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

I'm not a fan of either of these picks. Ojemudia just reminds me of all of Elways recent draft picks at CB.

