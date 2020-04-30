Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos' Receive Strong Draft Grades from National Pundits

Chad Jensen

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and with the dust settling on the massive virtual event that was, the Denver Broncos are receiving some plaudits from around the web. The Broncos' draft haul includes 10 selections plus seven undrafted rookies signed. 

By now, most of you should know how Mile High Huddle views the Broncos' 2020 class, which has been positive across the board. We'll be publishing a video/article specific to MHH's draft grades soon. 

But as a team that has struggled to garner any clout from the national perspective, how do the big sites and publications view the Broncos' haul? Let's take a look around the web. 

Next Gen Stats: 77 (No. 1)

First off, we have Next Gen Stats, which gave the Broncos a score of 77, which was the highest draft score among NFL teams. Next Gen said the Broncos were among five teams who "prioritized athleticism and production throughout the draft, as represented by average overall draft score of their class according to the Next Gen Stats draft model." 

Pro Football Focus: A+

The internet's leading advanced analytics outfit gave the Broncos a resounding A-plus grade for their draft haul. PFF was complimentary of the Broncos' decisions on all three days of the draft but with regard to sixth-rounder Natane Muti they said this: 

The oft-injured Fresno State product has all the tools to be an elite guard in the NFL. We'd be talking about him in much higher esteem had he not had his last two seasons cut short with injury. He ranked first among all interior offensive linemen and 39th overall on PFF’s big board.

Sports Illustrated: Mostly As & Bs

The worst grade SI handed out was a C for Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim who was taken at pick 95 in the third round, with all the other Day 1 and 2 picks receiving As and Bs. Here's what Andy Benoit said about his Agim grade: 

Agim moved from defensive end to defensive tackle last year; it will be interesting to see where he plays in Denver. He might have an opportunity to develop through trial and error, as last year’s third-round pick, Dre’Mont Jones (and, likely, DeMarcus Walker), will be ahead of him in the rotation.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bleacher Report: A

B/R gave the Broncos' 2020 draft class an A grade with Joe Tansey saying the following:  

Denver surrounded second-year quarterback Drew Lock with plenty of help. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler should take defensive attention away from Courtland Sutton, and they will open up opposing secondaries as deep threats. LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III also reinforces the interior protection so Lock will have time to pick out his variety of options.

USA Today: B+

USA Today gave the Broncos a B+. Here's what Nate Davis said: 

First-rounder Jerry Jeudy is as polished an incoming player as you'll find at receiver while second-round WR K.J. Hamler should fly down the field, opening things up for Jeudy, Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and TE Noah Fant. Elway also reinforced the O-line and patched holes on the D-line and secondary. Ball's in your court, Drew. No pressure.

NFL.com: A

Chad Reuter gave the Broncos an A and said this: 

I figured the Broncos would hammer the receiver position -- getting Jeudy and Hamler will cause headaches for opposing defense. The team then found help at center, cornerback and the defensive line on Day 2. The Broncos must have figured Okwuegbunam was too good of an athlete to ignore in the fourth round, and it's tough to argue with them, despite his inconsistency on the field. Strnad would have been picked in the top 120 overall if not for an injury that cost him the majority of his senior season. Muti plays like a second-rounder but injuries have kept him to a handful of games in recent years -- he was a very worthwhile pick in the sixth round. Tuszka was a value edge rusher pick late in the seventh round.

New York Post: A

Ryan Dunleavy said this: 

Best collection of offensive skill talent in the NFL? Adding this class to Melvin Gordon, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Phillip Lindsay makes a strong case. Drew Lock is a lucky quarterback.

The Takeaway

On paper, the Broncos did a phenomenal job of building that nest for Drew Lock. But as most fans know, it's not about which team wins free agency or wins the draft. NFL games aren't won on paper in the spring. 

They're won on the grid-iron in the fall. The early returns are great and the Broncos are teeming with potential, now it's incumbent upon Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur, as well as Drew Lock, to put it all together. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (16)
No. 1-5
Chilly303
Chilly303

Ryan Dunleavy may be spot on. The Broncos don't lack talent in the skill positions now. Add to his comments they're all young and have time to develop together. Consistency is a big deal. Can't keep rolling the roster over at the top end. Lock has to be looking at this with added confidence. Everything's in place to help him succeed. Of all the young QB's, I don't think any have been given the amount of talent that Lock has with skill players. The one area that's a weakness is OT. Either Bolles continues his improved play near the end of the season and James stays healthy, or the Broncos might pick a few OT's in the first 3 rounds next year.

I honestly believe.... take Mahomes out of the equation, the Broncos have more offensive talent.

DKMI
DKMI

To be honest, nearly every team in the NFL got high grades from these outlets. I’m excited about these players, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. A great draft will yield three good players. Even first rounders aren’t a lock. In a perfect world, the new WRs & TE fly down the field and disrupt defenses. Our center eats up tackles. Our new DE bum rushes QBs, and our new CB shuts down receivers....etc. it simply will not happen like that. We have high expectations every year, but reality doesn’t live up to the hype. This applies to all teams. Very few had truly great drafts. Hopefully our Broncos are one of those few.

CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX

If we are going to be 100% honest here there will be no OT's cut that are any better than Wilkinson. Teams dont cut an OT that can play unless its for cap reasons which would have already been done. Trade one maybe ? ok but not anybody of substance. pure depth players. I will say this again, the narrative on Bolles and James is much different inside the building than it is in public. I also feel that if Munchak thought he needed a player on the perimeter Elway would have got one. Now IMO a more plausible answer is Muti is healthy and ready which in turn might put Risner at RT if James is injured again. Bottom line they will want the best 5 on the field.

Scottydog123
Scottydog123

I love this draft haul, but I still think we'll need to go get Prince Amukamara.

Chilly303
Chilly303

Kiper gave the Broncos a C and the Raiders a B. SMH!

Touchdown Wire ranked the teams post draft. The Broncos were 23rd. The Chargers and Raiders in the late teens. Whatever. Add them to the list for, hopefully, a big feast on crow.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Tied to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers in Ludicrous 'Report'

A speculative article recently tried to tie the Broncos to Aaron Rodgers. Is there any veracity to this speculation? We answer.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos' Best & Worst Picks of 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

Now that the 2020 draft is in the books, it's time to analyze the Broncos' class and also look back on a few missed opportunities.

Erick Trickel

by

Fixenit

4 Broncos' Veterans on the Bubble Following 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added 10 draft picks to the roster via the NFL Draft and it left a handful of veterans on unstable ground.

BobMorris

by

Jimrichard

Vic Fangio Addresses Broncos' Perceived Lack of Depth at CB Post-Draft

The Broncos' cornerback depth chart is replete with question marks. Vic Fangio doesn't seem concerned, though.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Next Gen Stats Give Broncos Highest-Graded Score in 2020 NFL Draft

Next Gen Stats is buying what John Elway is selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Log in and join the live discussion as we live-blog the 2020 NFL Draft. How will it shake out for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Fall Several Spots in SI's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

The national praise on the Broncos continues in the wake of the team's lauded 2020 draft haul.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Peter King Gushes on Broncos' 2020 Draft Haul, Reveals how Elway Divined KJ Hamler's 40-Time

Peter King is very 'interested' to see how John Elway's mini-rebuild of the Broncos' offense will turn out.

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

How Elway's Unique Drafting Strategy Sets Broncos up For Short- & Long-Term Success

John Elway used a familiar method as he executed the Broncos' 10 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft and it could have a galvanizing effect on this team both short- and long-term

Nick Kendell

by

Tommy108

What Broncos Fans Need to Know About the Seven 2020 Undrafted Rookies

The Broncos signed seven undrafted rookies following the draft. Fans don't know a lot about this group. Here's what we know for now.

Erick Trickel

by

B'wana Beast