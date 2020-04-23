Despite the Broncos' struggles last season, the franchise was encouraged by rookie quarterback Drew Lock's five starts.

Denver will look to improve upon its 7–9 record and build the roster around Lock in 2020. Expect general manager John Elway to draft some targets for Lock and possibly a second tight end to challenge free-agent pickup Nick Vannett, according to The MMQB's AFC West team needs. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or LSU's Justin Jefferson would complement Denver's roster, and the team could pick up Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb or Alabama's Henry Ruggs III if they're available.

Last year, the Broncos added talent all over the field by drafting first- and second-round picks TE Noah Fant, OL Dalton Risner and Lock. The team also selected DE Dre'Mont Jones, LB Justin Hollins and WR Juwann Winfree in later rounds.

The Broncos are set to pick No. 15 in this year's first round. A full list of Denver's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.