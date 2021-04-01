Justin Simmons Reveals True Reason he's 'Outspoken' in Support of QB Drew Lock

Earlier this week, we heard from Phillip Lindsay that Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is "hungry" and that he "holds his own future." Lock has been the subject of much offseason criticism, mostly from fans of his own team, with the Broncos being tied to nearly every quarterback under the sun via the rumor mill.

However, the Broncos have yet to make a QB move despite all the speculation that a veteran would be added this offseason at minimum. That didn't happen, a sign that new GM George Paton feels much differently about Lock than his worst detractors within Broncos Country and the media.

There's the external view of Lock — and then there's the one that matters within the walls of UCHealth Training Center.

Lindsay's outgoing comments about Lock show that he didn't lose the veteran support in the locker room during his four-game skid last season from Weeks 7-10. What Justin Simmons said about Lock on Wednesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show only bolsters what the internal view of the gunslinger is.

"I'm so outspoken about Drew because I've seen it," Simmons told hosts Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk. "Going up against him in practice and seeing the swagger, seeing the confidence that he plays with. Everyone knows, man, there's a big learning curve that comes with the position, especially the quarterback position and playing in the NFL. I've always been a Drew fan since day one. I'm just really looking forward to seeing what he does."

Simmons might be an ambassador of sorts within that locker room but he doesn't blow smoke up anyone's skirt. His support for Lock says a lot.

Lock's Year 2 experience was fraught with obstacles unique to 2020, from being saddled with a new offensive coordinator (whom he didn't meet in-person until late July), to losing all of OTAs, losing all of the preseason, having a weird training camp schedule because of the pandemic, and losing his No. 1 wideout for the year in Courtland Sutton — there were so many external factors that went into it all.

Then Lock suffered that sprain to his throwing shoulder in Week 2. He missed a month, came back, and became the youngest QB to ever beat Bill Belichick in his own house at Gillette Stadium. Broncos fans yawned.

From there, Lock's play dipped significantly, outside of one ferocious fourth-quarter performance that saw him lead the Broncos back from a 21-point deficit in the final frame to beat Justin Herbert and the L.A. Chargers. However, from Week 11 on (we shan't mention Week 12 lest we incur the wrath of the Football Gods), Lock bounced back in a big way.

Lock did improve by leaps and bounds down the stretch. Why? Because by that point, he'd gotten the reps within Pat Shurmur's scheme. That's what he needed which is one of the reasons why star vets like Simmons are excited about Lock's third year; for the first time since his freshman-to-sophomore year, the QB will benefit from the same coordinator in back-to-back seasons.

As for the notion of Denver bringing in a veteran, or even competition by way of the NFL draft, Simmons played that down.

"I know there's been talk about competition coming in, a veteran quarterback, this, that, and the other," Simmons told The Pat McAfee Show. "I'm just excited for Drew. I really feel like this is going to be a really good season for him."

The Broncos hold the No. 9 pick in the draft and could be within striking distance of one of the top-4 QBs in the 2021 class. If Paton takes one, fans we'll have their ultimate answer on how the GM views Lock. Not drafting a QB will have an equally absolute conclusion on the subject.

