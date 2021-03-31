Phillip Lindsay Reveals True Feelings on Broncos QB Drew Lock

Phillip Lindsay may have removed himself from the Denver Broncos, but he cannot seem to escape the Denver Broncos.

Despite nearly two weeks elapsing since he joined the Houston Texans, the former Broncos star running back continues to be peppered with questions pertaining to the orange and blue.

Such as: What is his assessment of Denver quarterback Drew Lock heading into the 2021 season?

Which prompted a brutally honest retort.

"Drew holds his own future," Lindsay said Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Denver7's Troy Renck. "Things have been set in place for him to be successful. He has to take advantage of it. He has to continue to develop. When he looks in the mirror, he needs to look at what he needs to do to make his team better. He’s hungry."

Naturally, Lindsay was also asked about his well-publicized split from the Broncos after three seasons, two 1,000-yard rushing efforts, and one Pro Bowl selection — a split billed as mutually amicable. He did little to disprove that narrative.

“[It] definitely was a whirlwind of things, different points of views on certain things, but in the end, everything worked out how it’s supposed to work out,” Lindsay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m a full believer in that. Nothing but respect for George [Paton]. I think that he’s going to be a great G.M. there in Denver. I think what he did for me was he was able to let me go. When I was pretty much stuck on the tender, it was harder for teams to come get me, because they were nervous they were going to be matched. When we came to a mutual agreement, it helped me find a different destination that was going to fit me better at this moment in my career.”

Originally slapped with a $2.133 million original-round free-agent tender, the writing on the wall regarding his future with the organization, Lindsay asked for the tender to be rescinded and new Broncos general manager George Paton complied, sending the once-fan favorite to unrestricted free agency.

A day later, on March 19, Lindsay landed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Houston Texans, adding to an RB committee that features 2020 starter David Johnson and fellow offseason acquisition Mark Ingram.

