Broncos Sign LB Nigel Bradham to Practice Squad, per Report

The Denver Broncos have signed veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham but not to the active roster. According to multiple reports, Denver signed Bradham to its practice squad.

"Veteran LB Nigel Bradham is signing with the Broncos’ practice squad, per source," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Monday morning.

Bradham joins defensive linemen Sylvester Williams and Darius Kilgo as new, veteran additions to the Broncos' practice squad. All three vets are eligible to be 'elevated' on gameday and can be 'protected' in the ensuing weeks.

My guess is that Bradham won't have long to wait on the practice squad before the Broncos officially promote him to the 53-man roster. Starting off on the practice squad could be a decision based on money and time — time to give Bradham to learn Vic Fangio's defense and get up to speed.

Bradham is a 31-year-old linebacker entering his ninth year in the league. Originally a fourth-round pick of Buffalo's back in 2012, Bradham played out his rookie deal with the Bills and then signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles where he would go on to play for four years, garnering an extension in between.

Bradham, 6-foot-2, 241 pounds, was on the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl-champion squad. Philadelphia cut him loose earlier this year and he signed on late in the summer the New Orleans Saints but only made it about two weeks before he was cut.

All-in, Bradham has started 96 NFL games, amassing 619 tackles (403 solo), 34 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles. He's about as experienced as it gets.

Last year, Bradham earned a 74.9 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus, which is very good, though he didn't earn high marks as a run defender. Bradham's 12.1 snaps per reception was 19th-best among NFL linebackers last season.

