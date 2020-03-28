Mile High Huddle
Derek Wolfe has 'No Hard Feelings' for Broncos Despite not Receiving an Offer to Re-Sign

Luke Patterson

Free-agent DL Derek Wolfe signed a one-year, $6 million deal with $3 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The news comes less than 24 hours after Denver Broncos' GM John Elway re-signed fellow free-agent DL Shelby Harris to a modest one-year. $3.25M contract with $2.5M guaranteed. 

Denver7's Troy Renck reported on Twitter that Wolfe never received an offer from the Broncos. 

Wolfe's message via Renck remained one of positivity for Broncos Country. The Mile High City will always be Wolfe's home. 

“Denver is always going to be my home," Wolfe told Renck. "This is where I am going to raise my family. My wife loved living here. I will always be a part of the Broncos one way or the other.” 

Wolfe has been a fan-favorite since his arrival in 2012 and has earned a humble and selfless reputation among the people of Colorado. He also told Renck, “I have no hard feelings. It’s a business.”

Wolfe was drafted by the Broncos in the second round (pick 36) out of the University Cincinnati. In his eight-year career in Denver, Wolfe played in 108 games (starting them all), accruing 299 total tackles (206 solo), 33 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one interception, 15 passes defended and 17 stuffs. 

He was a pillar on the defensive line for the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team. Wolfe suffered multiple serious injuries throughout his career including damage to his neck, ankle, elbow, and multiple concussions. Despite his bouts with the injury bug, Wolfe earned a fierce reputation for toughness and leadership.

Many in Broncos Country wondered whether Wolfe would return to Denver in 2020 after a dominant 2019 season in Vic Fangio’s defense. In 12 games, Wolfe logged 34 tackles (23 solo), one forced fumble, one pass defended, two stuffs, and a career-high seven sacks. 

After last season, Wolfe went on record many times with various media publications and on social media with his desire to finish his career a Bronco. But the re-signing of Harris late Friday night all but nixed the possibility of a reunion between the Broncos and Wolfe. 

By not resigning Wolfe, there’s certainly the perception that his injury history, availability, and contract desires didn’t match Elway’s priorities. With Wolfe’s departure, the Broncos' defensive line is starting a new chapter. 

Acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey via trade and resigning Harris, Elway and the Broncos have significantly bolstered the defensive trenches. Not to mention current Mike Purcell, who was brought back on a one-year RFA tender, and Dre’Mont Jones — both of whom are projected to have an increased role and greater productivity in 2020.

Like much of Broncos Country, Wolfe's departure is disappointing for me on a personal level as I was fortunate to cover him for two seasons at both team and private functions. He was always very friendly and respectful to Denver media and fans. 

I’ll always remember Wolfe going out of his way to sign autographs for fans in the 100-degree weather of training camp, long after players stopped. That’s just who Wolfe is, a blue-collar, tough, and gritty player that will forever be a Bronco. 

