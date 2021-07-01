3 Keys to Diontae Spencer Keeping his Job as Broncos' Return Specialist

The Broncos' returner job is going to be hotly contested this summer.

The Denver Broncos have a few different players to choose from when it comes to the primary return specialist role. In 2020, the Broncos drafted the speedster KJ Hamler out of Penn State, who flashed the ability to thrive in the NFL as a premier return man.

The team also drafted the talented young receiver Tyrie Cleveland out of Florida last year, who showed he is more than serviceable in the team's final game of the season. If the Broncos want to fill the position, they'll have to surpass the talented incumbent return man Diontae Spencer.

What must Spencer do to fend off the likes of Hamler and Cleveland?

Continue to Produce

Spencer was voted as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019, though never ended up making the game, and picked up right where he left off last year. He returned 16 punts for 253 yards over 11 games in 2020.

Spencer's punt-return average was second only to New England's first-team All-Pro Gunner Olszewski's, who averaged 17.3 yards per return. Spencer was also the first Bronco to return a punt for a touchdown since 2015, taking one 83 yards to the house in a Week 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers, and was awarded the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor for his performance.

Stay Healthy

Spencer had a lot of success when on the field — unfortunately, he dealt with shoulder issues last season, in addition to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late November. In Denver's Week 5 matchup with the Patriots, he suffered his shoulder injury, and again, in a Week 8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, missing three games total due to injury and another two due to virus protocol.

Translate Punt Success to Kick Returns

Spencer performed well on punt return duties, finishing the 2020 season ranked seventh in the league in punt return yards. However, it did not translate to kick returns, as he ended up finishing 30th with 15 kick returns for 281 yards.

The blame does not only fall on Spencer's shoulders as the Broncos' special teams unit has struggled mightily under the guidance of coordinator Tom McMahon. Spencer has all the tools to thrive and the purported 4.3-second straight-line speed to take it to the house on any given play.

Bottom Line

Spencer will need to continue to feed off the hunger that got him to the NFL. As he explained in an interview early in his professional career, he's always felt he's been dismissed due to his relatively diminutive size (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) and it's fueled him to succeed.

Together with Spencer's determination, along with the words of his late father Clifton Spencer, Jr. of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop," Diontae will continue to attack every play as if it was his last.

So, if Hamler or Cleveland want to surpass Spencer, they'll need to cultivate the same mindset and fortitude he brings every time he steps on the field.

