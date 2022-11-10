On Wednesday, Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones didn't exactly go above and beyond to offer tangible encouragement to GM George Paton that he wants to stick around beyond 2022.

On Wednesday, Jones threw a wet blanket on the prospect of re-signing with the Broncos and was, of course, completely correct to state that he is rooted in his current NFL location at the moment. Ahead of an offseason where he is very likely to make himself a very wealthy young man, perhaps Broncos Country was looking for a little more positivity.

“I view my standing with the franchise as, this is Dre’Mont going into Year 4, that’s all I can say,” Jones said via the Denver Post, before expanding on his future. “I’m here right now.”

Jones likely didn't offer much encouragement to the front office and fans of his willingness to remain a Bronco because his friend Bradley Chubb was traded last week. Jones took to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the trade to vent his frustration.

On the flip side, Jones should be happy that the Chubb trade freed up the money Denver would need to re-resign him, ostensibly. In the meantime, it's no bad thing for the Broncos to concentrate on the here and now, especially as the season hangs firmly in the balance.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is fully aware of just how important the 25-year-old interior defender has been to the Broncos' defense.

“He’s just come out there and made plays. He’s made plays. He’s been really good with his gap integrity,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “He plays the run, the pass and everything. It’s been great to see. He’s a guy that has really come on and done a fine job.”

Jones' motor has finally reached the level of his prodigious physical talents, and it’s forcing opposing teams to tailor their blocking schemes to combat his presence. Jones' disruption hasn't escaped Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's attention either.

“I don’t know if anybody’s playing better than Dre’Mont Jones,” Vrabel told Denver reporters on Wednesday. “It seems like he’s so much more instinctive and explosive. He’s mixing moves, has multiple ways to beat you. He’s playing the run and affecting the quarterback. He’s a handful.”

Peering into the future is part of the modern-day NFL — as the midseason trade of Chubb only drives home. But the fallout of the Chubb trade could become more pronounced should the Broncos drift further out of contention this season.

The onus falls on the Broncos to get on a winning streak and put any negative storylines and future distractions out of frame.

