If Dre'Mont Jones really turns the corner, what'll it cost the Broncos to keep him?

Dre'Mont Jones has emerged into a quality pass rusher for the Denver Broncos. The 2019 third-round pick is coming off his best season as a pro.

Jones had 21 pressures in 2021, resulting in 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, nine hurries, and six knockdowns. He is arguably the best interior defender the Broncos have.

Jones is also entering the final year of his draft pick contract. That begs the question: How much will he get in an extension?

Let's look at some other players and the contracts they've recently signed to anticipate what might happen in Jones' case.

Top of the Market

Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, having received nearly $32 million APY salary in his recent extension. Given that Donald is also the best defensive player in the NFL, it goes without saying that Jones has no chance of hitting that mark.

It's also unlikely that Jones will approach the deals players garnered near the top of the market, but still below Donald. Those players average $18M per year or more on their deals.

While the Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner had just 27 pressures last year, he's been consistent throughout his career and has two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro honor under his belt.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones has also been a consistent performner throughout his career, having 34 pressures last season. And the Washington Commanders' Jonathan Allen has steadily improved with each season, most recently notching 34 pressures in 2021.

Given that Jones hasn't surpassed 30 pressures in a season, he's not likely to surpass $18M APY. What might his floor be, then?

The Floor

New Broncos teammate D.J. Jones signed a three-year, $30M contract this offseason. The former San Francisco player was added mostly for his run defense, though he can contribute to the pass rush.

Still, given that D.J. Jones has never had more than six pressures in a season, it's hard to argue that Dre'Mont should take less than his teammate.

While D.J. did have 10 tackles for a loss in 2021, Dre'Mont was right up there with him, getting nine tackles for a loss last season. Thus, Dre'Mont has plenty to offer in run defense and, thus, should get at least more than his teammate.

The Ceiling

Among recent contracts, D.J. Reader might be the comparison for Jones. Reader had 12 pressures with the Houston Texans in 2019, then signed a four-year, $53M contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, getting $20M fully guaranteed.

Another possible comparison is Javon Hargrave, whom the Philadelphia Eagles signed to a three-year deal in 2020 worth $39M with $26M fully guaranteed. Hargrave had 24 pressures in 2021.

There's a good chance that Jones will seek a deal that is similar to those contracts if he performs at a similar level to what he did in 2021. If Jones hits 30 pressures, he is likely to seek more money than either player.

Bottom Line

Don't expect Dre'Mont to take a contract similar to teammate D.J. Jones. Dre'Mont is more likely to want to surpass Hargrave's $39M contract.

That might mean Dre'Mont is in line for a four-year, $56M contract next season with $28M fully guaranteed. Given that he will be just 26 years old in January, he's in position for a higher payday and a contract for four years, even if such deals are often "two years then we'll see" from a practical standpoint.

If Jones surpasses 30 pressures, I still wouldn't expect him to hit the top of the market. However, there's a real chance he could push for $15M APY in a new deal.

Given that the Broncos have two other pending free agents, Bradley Chubb and Dalton Risner, the Broncos will have some tough decisions to make. Of course, those two, along with Jones, must play well in 2022 to get consideration for extensions.

I still hold the position that, if Chubb, Risner, and Jones all play well this season, the Broncos will have to pick two to extend and let the other player depart. I won't rule out GM George Paton finding a way to keep all three, should they all play well, but it won't be easy.

But extension talk for these three players will come later. Each player has something to prove this season, and that quest will start with training camp next week.

