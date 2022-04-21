Broncos Starter Reveals Desire to 'Break The Bank' on New Deal

Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones experienced the same feeling you did when his former college teammate, Denzel Ward, recently inked a massive $100.5 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, becoming the richest cornerback in NFL history.

Envy.

"Everyone wants the big payout, break the bank like Denzel did—especially since we came in together, and he was my roommate [in] the late years of college," Jones told reporters Tuesday amid the second week of Denver's offseason program.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Presented to Jones is a similar opportunity to secure the bag. The 2019 third-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to take home $2.54 million for the upcoming campaign. He ranks as the league's 124th highest-paid DL, per OverTheCap.com.

If Jones, 25, merely builds on his last two seasons, in which he totaled 12 sacks, the Ohio State product will receive a fair-market offer during (or ahead of) 2023 unrestricted free agency. His youth stands out among a watered-down market projected to feature J.J. Watt, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox.

“Congrats to Denzel—if he ever sees this. But you can’t really think about contract stuff," Jones said. "It’s kind of hard because you never really know when it’s going to happen. You never know when you’re going to get it. Like if you always anticipate the big contract, eventually, you might not get what you want."

However, should Jones finally realize his full potential — there were pre-draft comparisons to former Bengals Pro Bowler Geno Atkins — he may very well follow in his old roommate's footsteps, walking the path to generational wealth.

Entrenched as the Broncos' top interior defender, the opportunity is there. All that's left to do is put one foot in front of the other.

"I just have to hold up my end of the stick and make sure I’m the best me," Jones said. "I’ve been working my tail off this offseason to get my body right, get my technique down. We still have a long way away, so I’m going to continue doing that.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!