Broncos Predicted to Trade Drew Lock to AFC Team

An AFC trade proposal has emerged involving Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

The third-year incumbent was named by USA TODAY's Henry McKenna among eight acquisitional options for the Indianapolis Colts, which recently lost starter Carson Wentz (foot surgery) for a reported 5-12 weeks.

"I really can’t imagine a scenario where Lock beats out Teddy Bridgewater in Denver," McKenna wrote. "So the Broncos could just make the decision now: Trade Lock, begin the Bridgewater-era. The Colts, meanwhile, could probably make do with Lock for six games or so."

Unbeknownst to outsiders, apparently, there is a scenario — a quite likely one — in which Lock is under center Week 1 against the New York Giants. By most accounts, he holds a slight edge over Bridgewater entering Tuesday's first padded practice of training camp, 40 days before the season opener.

Bridgewater, however, made up some ground on Monday as the veteran newcomer was more efficient moving the offense. Lock, meanwhile, failed to capitalize off his weekend momentum, throwing two interceptions — including a late pick to newly-signed, former undrafted free agent cornerback Rojesterman Farris.

Which ultimately is immaterial, with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio continuing to insist that preseason games, rather than camp practices, will determine the winner.

“It’s still even-steven. There’s been no separation," Fangio said Monday. "We’re going to kind of keep the rotation these next three days the same as it [has] been.”

Even if Bridgewater earns the starting nod, the Broncos have little on-field incentive to immediately dump Lock, a cost-controlled project for the current coaching staff. There's no financial incentive, either; the would-be trade savings is negligible ($1.132 million) compared to the 2021 dead-money charge ($779,694).

Put in simpler terms: Yeah, no.

