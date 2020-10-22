Drew Lock 'Proud' to Hear Andy Reid's Compliments of His Play as an NFL QB

With the Denver Broncos on deck to host the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid made himself available via conference call on Wednesday. What Coach Reid had to say about Broncos' QB Drew Lock raised some eyebrows around the NFL.

“Certain guys just play big. He is big but he plays big in the pocket," Reid told reporters on Wednesday. "He’s not flinchy at all. He’s got a nice touch. Seems like he has a nice feel for what they’re asking him to do. And the beautiful thing is he’s getting better with time."

Clearly, Reid has liked what he's seen from Lock thus far, purely as a quarterback connoisseur. However, fans would be wise to not read too far into Reid's remarks as there is such a thing as 'coachspeak' and flattery.

Reid's words did reach Lock's ear, though. Following Wednesday's practice, Lock shared his reaction to what the Chiefs' head coach had to say about him.

“Any compliment from Andy Reid is one that you can take to the grave and be proud of, that’s for sure," Lock said on Wednesday.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Lock's father, Andy Lock, played for Reid at the University of Missouri back in the late 1980s. I'm not sure how well Drew knows Coach Reid personally but he's heard a lot about the reigning World Champion head coach from the lips of his dad.

"My dad always spoke highly of him back in his days of playing," Lock said of Reid. "He’s well-respected in Kansas City everywhere that you go and he’s well respected in the NFL. He put together a great team last year that won the Super Bowl. Like I said, any compliment from him is great."

Kudos to Lock for acting like he's been here before. It wouldn't come across well if the young QB blushed and went 'awe, shux' upon being asked about Reid's praise.

Like a starting quarterback in the league, Lock took Reid's remarks in stride and for what they were worth, paid tribute to the relationship the veteran coach has with his dad, and tipped his cap to Reid's long-sought-after Super Bowl ring. The Broncos' QB is more focused on being the "Darth Vader" villain and upsetting the Chiefs and his legions of friends and family back in Missouri who remain loyal to the Red and Gold.

With Sunday's matchup shaping up to be yet another snow game, fans might be denied the chance to see anything remotely resembling an aerial fireworks show. Lock's first loss as a pro came at Kansas City last year in Week 15, falling in the bitter cold and driving snow 23-3.

The Chiefs are favored by 9.5 points according to SportsBetting.com. If Lock and the Broncos offense can harness the momentum built up from defying the odds last week in the team's 18-12 upset of the New England Patriots, and the young QB can get on the same page with his young receivers and offensive coordinator, anything could happen.

The Broncos are big-time home underdogs yet again. But you know what they say.

Any given Sunday.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.