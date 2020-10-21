Drew Lock is a 'True Son' of Missouri. Born and raised in the 'Show-Me State', Lock played at Lee's Summit High School where as a senior in 2014 he would earn All-Metro Player of the Year from the Kansas City Star.

Naturally, Lock followed in the footsteps of his father, Andy Lock, and committed to the University of Missouri where he would go on to become a four-year starter and set multiple school records, some of which might never be broken. With all those years spent growing up in Missouri, Lock was raised to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

That made things a little awkward when the Denver Broncos selected Lock with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Lock had to embrace what it means to be a pro, like they all do, and dispense with his childhood loyalties.

Von Miller grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan but that's not who signs his game checks. Lock understands this, although anytime the QB draws the Chiefs on the schedule, especially early on in his young career, he's going to get the questions about what it's like to have to prepare to face his childhood team.

His place in Chiefs Kingdom probably isn't quite far enough back in his memory to completely shut it from Lock's mind. The mindest, and role, he's embraced is that of the villain. If the Broncos are going to upset the heavily-favored Chiefs this week in Denver, Lock will look to become a football Sith Lord, if that's what it takes to hone the right mindset for victory.

"It is cool to kind of put the Darth Vader mask on and steer away from [the] Jedi and come to the dark side, so to say, over here in Denver," Lock said on Wednesday. "It's kind of like playing that guy. Hopefully, I can be that guy and get a win this Sunday and start the rivalry a little bit."

The Broncos-Chiefs rivalry is long-established and it is storied. Unfortunately, due to the Chiefs' nine-game winning streak over the Broncos, the sizzle has faded off the steak, as it were. The Broncos haven't defeated the Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 season. Lock confirmed on Wednesday that that fact is not lost on the 2020 Broncos.

If Lock can find a way to, as Andy Reid said early on Wednesday, "Play big" against the Chiefs, anything is possible. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense are a juggernaut. Lock will have to come out swinging to keep up.

For those fans who wonder why Lock still talks about the Chiefs, try to put yourself in his shoes. He's not just from greater-Kansas City. He was baptized in the Chiefs' faith, so to speak, which probably has made it a little bit harder as a pro to completely sever ties, especially with so many of his family members still reppin' the Arrowhead.

"It's hard to forget 21-22 years of your life, especially when I'm only 23 now," Lock reflected. "It's my first full year out of Kansas City. Everyone remembers their hometown so there will always be that feeling. My parents are actually leaving Kansas City to come see the game-type deal. It's nothing that makes you play different... That's not how it works. You should be amped up for every single game, every week."

Although Lock's parents and immediate family have now been woven into Broncos Country, some of his extended family members, like aunts, uncles, cousins, etc, still remain loyal to the Chiefs. It likely makes for some awkward Sundays but only a couple of times a year, really.

At least Lock is wise enough to avoid going out and getting a Chiefs logo tattooed on his body as a Bronco, unlike Denver's 2015 first-round draft pick Shane Ray, who also grew up a Chiefs fan in Missouri.

So far, Lock is 0-1 vs. the Chiefs as a pro. In his one loss as a starter last year, Lock and the Broncos fell hard to the Chiefs in Week 15 in the driving snow at Arrowhead, 23-3. According to SportsBetting.com, the Chiefs are 9.5-point road favorites.

Then again, the Broncos were 9-point underdogs on the road last week at New England but that didn't stop them from coming out swinging and controlling the game from the drop. Lock became the youngest QB ever to win at Gillette Stadium (opened in 2002) as the Broncos defeated the Patriots 18-12.

It'll take a similar odds-defying performance collectively and unlike last week where the Broncos were able to survive two ill-advised fourth-quarter interceptions from Lock, the margin for error this week, considering how quickly the Chiefs can put points on the board, will be nil.

If Lock can lead the Broncos to victory in Week 7 and snap that nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs, he would take his first real step toward becoming that Darth Vader figure in the minds of Missourians, most of whom still view him favorably as that 'True Son' of Mizzou.

Beat the Chiefs as the starting QB of the Broncos and Lock will indeed have lived long enough to become the villain.

