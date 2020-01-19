Mile High Huddle
Drew Lock's Aptitude as a Quick Learner Sets him up to Thrive in Shurmur's new Scheme

KeithCummings

Due to recent changes on the Denver Broncos' coaching staff, debate has raged over which football czar at Dove Valley had the final say over the team's decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and QBs Coach T.C McCartney last week. 

What hasn't been disputed are the motives behind the coaching changes, with the newly-hired Pat Shurmur taking control of the offense and very likely bringing in his own guy to coach the quarterbacks. It’s all designed to further develop the Broncos' budding franchise quarterback.

Putting some adults in the building to mentor and teach Drew Lock has been done to fast-track his progress heading into the 2020 NFL season. If GM John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio have reached a consensus on anything so far this offseason, it’s been over their mutual faith and trust in Lock to lead the franchise forward from under center. 

This level of comfort has been established by the consistent strides the QB has made through all stages of his development since high school on through to the pros. The kid is a quick learner.

The trail of evidence of the team's belief in Lock predates the Broncos' move to draft him in the second round last year and reveals the team's belief that he possesses all the vital attributes to become a successful NFL quarterback. Well-respected QB expert Trent Dilfer had first-hand knowledge of the young Lock when he was at high school, through his involvement with the former Super Bowl winner's 'Elite 11' QB camp.

“He’s willing to learn, willing to adapt and willing to grow,” Dilfer said of Lock, back when he was a high school talent. “You’re looking for kids who have a thirst to learn, thirst to grow, thirst to chase their potential. He has all of that.”

What the Broncos' signal-caller has proved is that he can climb the ladder of mental preparation required to compete when the talent levels rise around you. This ability to assimilate information will now be even more important as he learns a whole new system that his new coordinator will introduce him to. 

Fortunately for the Broncos, learning a new system on the fly is ground that Lock has been over many times before when he was learning the ropes at Missouri. He had to learn a new offense three out of the four years he was in college. 

“We were starting from play one and going through every play in our playbook," Lock said, recalling his days learning Mizzou's offense. "It got to be really taxing, long days and really long nights. But in order for us to feel comfortable out there, we need to do that."

Getting accustomed to new offensive coaches, who will be expecting him to become an expert on the scheme, will demand a level of dedication that certainly is not foreign to Lock. When you add to the mix that the 23-year-old has already served a difficult first-year learning curve, it sets him up well for success.

So far, Lock has coped well with the body blow of tumbling out of the first round of the NFL Draft, along with a thumb injury that cost him eight games as a rookie, all of which served as the backdrop to him bouncing back to become the Broncos' starting QB and posting a 4-1 record down the stretch. 

Hopes are justifiably high that providing Lock with experienced, veteran coaching and weekly game-plans tailored to his strong-suits could see him explode in his second year.

Lock's sometimes gruff head coach has always kept a tight lid on any hype or euphoria that could have derailed his young QB. During last year’s training camp, Fangio even tamped down the notion that Lock was a rising NFL star.

“He’s a hard-throwing pitcher who doesn’t know how to pitch yet,” Fangio said last summer. 

Lock went on to win four of the five games he started as a rookie and has undoubtedly emerged as the Broncos' future under center and in the locker room. Fangio himself has become be a full-on believer in Lock, or why else would he make such bold moves within his own coaching staff? 

The changes to the offensive coaching staff wouldn't have happened if the team didn't believe Lock could handle it. And suffice to say, getting Lock up to speed will be Shurmu'r's priority No. 1.

"Obviously, the development of our young quarterback is going to be critical as we move forward," Shurmur told Broncos TV last week. 

Lock will have to learn a new system for the fifth time in his last six years of football. It’s up to Shurmur, and whomever he hires as QBs Coach, to do what it takes to get Lock through his learning curve quickly and elevate him an elite-level QB. 

Based on Lock's history of rolling with the schematic punches, we know he's more-than-willing and able to take this bull by the horns and thrive.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

