ESPN: Broncos 'Best Fit' for Free-Agent C Connor Williams
The Denver Broncos were named the "best team fit" for free-agent center Connor Williams in a new piece published by ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen.
Williams, a seventh-year veteran, is the top remaining pivot man on the open market — and Bowen sees a natural fit in the Mile High City.
"With the expectation Denver coach Sean Payton will hand over the offensive keys to rookie quarterback Bo Nix, adding a proven veteran in Williams to the interior line should be on the table," he wrote Monday. "Yes, Williams tore his left ACL last season, but before the injury, he had registered a pass block win rate of 93.9% (would have ranked just outside the top 10 centers had he qualified).
"Williams counters his lack of power and ability to anchor with the movement skills to play as a positional blocker. He's also very good in space, creating positive angles to cut off defenders. If Williams is cleared to go this summer, then I like this potential move, especially after Lloyd Cushenberry -- the Broncos' 2023 starter at center -- signed with the Titans in free agency."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The 50th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Williams entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys for whom he made 57 appearances (including 51 starts) between guard and center. He spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, starting nine games in 2023 before suffering a "pretty significant" ACL tear.
If healthy, Williams, 27, could offer key depth along Denver's interior or, as Bowen suggested, compete to start at center with Lloyd Cushenberry long gone.
However, the Broncos added G/C Sam Mustipher in free agency and seem inclined to roll with second-year man Alex Forsyth as Cushenberry's successor.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!