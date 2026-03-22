Broncos Schedule Virtual Visit With Washington Offensive Tackle

The Denver Broncos have not drafted an offensive tackle since selecting Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick in 2017. That is a long stretch to go without drafting a tackle, which is one of the premier positions in the NFL, but that could change this year.

Carver Willis, an offensive tackle prospect out of Washington, will have a virtual meeting with the Broncos, per Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI . Willis is from Durango, Colorado, and originally committed to Kansas State (where he played four seasons) before transferring to Washington for his 2025 senior year.

Willis's Resume

During his time in college, Willis played 1,870 snaps, with 1,217 coming at right tackle and 639 at left tackle, with a handful of snaps elsewhere. He allowed a total of six sacks and 62 pressures in his career, with two sacks and 22 pressures coming in 2025.

Position Questions

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Kansas State vs Houston NOV 02 November 2, 2024: Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Carver Willis (77) during a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Houston Cougars in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith CSM (Credit Image: Â Trask Smith Cal Media) EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241102_zma_c04_313.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree313585 | Trask Smith / IMAGO / Cal Media

There are questions about the best place to play Willis at the NFL level, with concerns about his length to play tackle, and his strength and power to play inside at guard. A team running a wide-zone offense may be his best fit to take advantage of his movement skills. While Denver has wide-zone elements offensively, the base of its blocking scheme is in gap-blocking and inside zone.

When working outside at tackle, Willis also has issues with oversetting and leaving himself open to inside counters. So, playing him inside, in a more limited space, could help ease the issues he has with working in space.

Willis climbs well, and when working as a puller, he plays with good awareness of incoming defenders and knows how to hit his landmarks. In contrast to his concerns about strength and power, he does know how to torque his lower half to generate movement.

Will has more issues with more space, so playing outside seems like a long shot, outside of emergencies. The bigger question is whether he can grow and develop to be more scheme-diverse as a player, which would require putting in the work in the weight room to get stronger.

The Takeaway

Willis is widely projected as a late-round prospect, but he should still hear his name called on draft day. With the Broncos having a fifth-round pick and three seventh-rounders, that would be the range they would be looking to if there is actual interest between the team and the player.

If the Broncos are strongly considering finally drafting a true offensive tackle, you might want to read up on the top 10 prospects at the position in this year's draft.