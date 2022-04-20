Skip to main content

ESPN Forecasts a Busy Day 2 & 3 of the Draft for Broncos

What's George Paton got up his sleeve?

When Denver Broncos GM George Paton took the controls in 2021, he described the team as a ‘sleeping giant.’ Just one season later, the second-year general manager woke up that giant by acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

The blockbuster trade, which seemingly came out nowhere amid rumors of Aaron Rodgers' disgruntlement in Green Bay, sent two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to Seattle.

By shipping five draft picks, four of which are in the premium rounds of the draft, Paton shoved his poker chips all in on Wilson, recognizing the value of a franchise quarterback. ESPN's Jeff Legwold recently dished on how critical Day 2 and 3 will be for the sans-Round 1 Broncos. 

“Barring an unexpected trade back into the first round, the real guts of the Broncos' 2022 draft class will come from what the team does on Day 2 and in the first hour of Day 3.

“On Day 2 of the draft last year -- Paton's first as the team's general manager -- the Broncos reeled in three players who played in a combined 46 games as rookies, starting 19 of those.”

Legwold is referencing former North Carolina star running back Javonte Williams, whom Paton moved up from the 40th overall spot to 35 to land in last year's draft. Nicknamed ‘Pookie,' the 21-year-old played in 17 games for Denver, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns as the team's No. 2 back, and was voted to PFWA All-Rookie Team. 

Williams is slated to be the Broncos' lead back in 2022 and will unquestionably take some of the jam-packed AFC West pressures off the shoulders of his new starting QB.

In Paton's maiden draft class, next came Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive guard Quinn Meinerz, who received a phone call from Denver in the third round (No. 98). The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder played in 15 regular-season games and was the starter at right guard from Week 9 on. Meinerz is projected to be the starting right guard in 2022 but will have to compete for the gig with veterans Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti.

Baron Browning, an outstanding versatile linebacker from Ohio State, was drafted seven picks later in the third round (No. 105). In 2021, he started nine games for the Broncos and played in 14 contests, recording 58 tackles (32 solo), 12 stops, two tackles for a loss, two passes defended, and one QB hit. The 23-year-old was also credited by Pro Football Focus recently for playing the most coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown among rookie defenders in 2021.

All three players were drafted by Paton after cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick, proving that Denver's scouting department is more than capable of hitting home runs. Legwold continued: 

“It was a draft weekend so well played the Broncos' peers in the league's scouting circles voted it the best class in the league, an award Paton and the team's scouting staff received at this year's scouting combine.” 

Premium picks aside, safety Caden Sterns (No. 152) was selected in the fifth round, and rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper was drafted in the seventh round (No. 239), with both rookies earning significant playing time in 2021. 

In total, Denver debuted six rookies that played at least 14 games last season from Paton’s first draft class as GM, with all six of them starting at least one game.

"Even after the trade for Wilson, we feel like we have a lot of draft capital," Paton said earlier this offseason. "We can do some things.”

