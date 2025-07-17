Experience vs. Explosion: Broncos Need Harvey to Beat Out Dobbins
The Denver Broncos need to get a run game for this upcoming season after a dismal year running the ball last season. They made two investments in the position by drafting RBJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick and signing J.K. Dobbins. As they get ready for training camp, they are looking for one of them to emerge as the starter.
Each of them has their own merits to be the starter, but the hope is that Harvey can take control and be the starter. After all, the Broncos need a young and explosive runner, and they made a good investment in Harvey, so they need him to win it.
Dobbins has good experience in the NFL and can be a decent starter. However, last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins was one of the most inefficient running backs in the NFL, and his caliber of play plummeted after the first few weeks.
With the experience Dobbins has, he also has injury concerns, including an ACL tear, an Achilles tendon tear, and a sprained MCL from last year. While he is a capable blocker and decent enough receiving back, he has the makings of a backup running back, not a starter.
Again, the Broncos need explosive playmaking from their running back position, and that isn’t Dobbins' game, despite having the 13th most 10+ yard rushes in the NFL last year, and the 17th most of 15+ yards. He can grind out those long runs, but that doesn’t equate to being an explosive back.
As for Harvey, although he is a rookie and the NCAA is easier than the NFL, he had the highest percentage of his runs go for 10+ yards over the last two seasons, ranking second in raw runs behind Ashton Jeanty. Harvey was able to do it almost as often with far fewer carries, and that is the kind of explosive rushing ability the Broncos need.
What's more is that Harvey did this behind a bad run-blocking unit at UCF, so it is safe to assume that he can replicate that success with the Broncos. One thing the Broncos had last year was quality run blocking, which the backs were unable to take advantage of, as they ranked at the top of ESPN’s run block win rate as a unit.
Now, Dobbins is a better blocker than Harvey, which is a serious cause for concern with Harvey. There is also some pause over his ability to be a receiver out of the backfield, though Sean Payton has spoken about seeing more there at the Scouting Combine and Harvey’s Pro Day. Plus, Harvey has the traits to be a plus receiver out of the backfield.
There are not many open starting jobs on the Broncos roster, and this is one of two unsettled starting jobs for the Broncos offense. Ideally, Harvey wins the job, but whatever ends up happening, Harvey and Dobbins will be the top two backs in a strong rotation at the position.