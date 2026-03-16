Ranking Broncos' Offseason Moves So Far, from Best to Worst

The second week of NFL free agency kicked off on Monday, and the Denver Broncos still haven't signed an outside player. While everyone scratches their heads at the Broncos' unprecedented approach, it's not as if they've sat on their hands.

The Broncos have re-signed or tendered almost all of their own free agents . There are only a few that the team hasn't brought back.

When it comes to ranking the Broncos' free-agent moves thus far, we are limited mostly to the re-signings. The team's exclusive rights free agents were a matter of course, so they won't be included here.

So let's get into the rankings, starting with the worst move and working to the best.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos overpaid to re-sign Trautman, plain and simple. The Broncos really needed to upgrade their tight end room this offseason, but this move signaled that they'd be running it back.

The overpay notwithstanding, the worst thing about re-signing Trautman to a three-year deal is that it makes an outside signing at the Y tight end position — like a David Njoku — significantly less likely. The Broncos placed a limiter on their tight end room by making this one of their first moves of the offseason.

Trautman is solid, though, he knows the scheme, and he's helped Sean Payton cultivate the locker room culture. That's me spinning it with the best possible glaze.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I don't hate the Singleton extension. He's 32, but he proved down the stretch how valuable he is as a sideline-to-sideline tackler and improved modestly in coverage.

What I question is why the Broncos built more than his 2026 salary into his guarantees. If Father Time hits him this season and he regresses, the Broncos will have to deal with dead money if they move on in 2027.

As a team captain, though, the Broncos prioritized bringing Singleton back. Again, I'm good with his return, but he ranks low because of the contract details.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull (85) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This dovetails with my complaint about running it back at tight end. The Broncos simply haven't been good enough at this position, and Krull is part of the reason why.

He was hurt for a big stretch of last season. He's not a great blocker and he's a league-average receiver. The Broncos could do better.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Like tight end, the Broncos needed to raise the floor of the running back room this offseason. The team has failed to do that, but it did bring back one of its more efficient runners from last year.

McLaughlin was hardly used until after an injury down the stretch, and he provided some decent returns as the No. 2 behind RJ Harvey, keeping his yards-per-carry average at a healthy 5.1. I like McLaughlin, so I don't want that to get overlooked, but his sub-200-pound size limits how he can contribute as a backup.

On one hand, I'm glad he's back. On the other, I know there were opportunities for upgrades the Broncos bypassed.

Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) stands near the bench before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Henningsen is a former draft pick, so it's good to see the Broncos not giving up on him after his season-ending injury suffered last summer. However, after losing John Franklin-Myers in free agency, it was curious to see the Broncos limit their activity on the defensive line to just bringing back Henningsen.

I hope Henningsen is healthy again and has a great summer, but he's never proven himself to be more than a backup/rotational interior defender.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos needed to prioritize Prentice, who exceeded expectations when he was signed last summer to replace the injured Michael Burton. Prentice had interest from other teams, but chose the Broncos.

Payton needed his fullback and got him. But in the bigger picture of all the signings, Prentice ranks here because he's a fullback.

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adkins earned another contract. He's established himself as the Broncos' best blocking tight end, but he was hurt a lot last season, battling a knee injury.

Of the three tight ends the Broncos re-signed, this is the one that I was perfectly happy to see consummated. With a little luck, Adkins will avoid the worst of the injury bug and help the Broncos on the ground as a blocker, and as an occasional pass-catcher.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) calls for he ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If Bo Nix weren't coming off an ankle injury, I'm not sure the Broncos would have re-signed Ehlinger right away, especially with Jarrett Stidham under contract.

The hidden benefit of bringing Ehlinger back now is that, if the Broncos received the right trade offer for Stidham — who's been linked in the rumor mill for the past two weeks — the team has another trusted option in place to back up Nix.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Palczewski earned this contract. As a restricted free agent, the Broncos opted not to tender him, instead signing him to a two-year extension that gives him a significant raise.

The Broncos had to rely on Palczewski to step in for Ben Powers at left guard for a good chunk of last season, and he stepped up to the plate. Palczewski gives Denver a reliable swing guard and swing tackle, though he's viewed more as an interior player.

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

I'm glad the Broncos brought Dobbins back. Some might disagree with me about that, but he proved that he's one of the NFL's most productive running backs when healthy. The issue is, he's not healthy enough.

The Broncos not only brought him back, but they gave Dobbins a significant raise, signaling their faith in him and their view of him as a bona fide NFL starting running back. Only the first year is guaranteed, and he also has an additional $2 million in possible incentives he could earn if he stays on the field and produces.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Honestly, the Broncos are getting Strnad at a discount. If he hit the open market, he would have garnered a bigger contract, but the Broncos got him back on a team-friendly deal.

Strnad has proven that he's an NFL starting linebacker and a true asset to any defense. For the first time in his career, he'll enter the season as the Broncos' in-Sharpie starter.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although McMillian was a restricted free agent whom the Broncos tendered, he still checks in as the best decision the team has made this offseason. McMillian gets a massive raise, even though it's only a one-year tender, which rewards him for the sizeable impact he's made on Vance Joseph's defense.

McMillian established himself as one of the NFL's best nickel cornerbacks in 2023, but he truly broke out last season. For a defense that oddly struggled to take the ball away, despite leading the NFL in sacks for the second straight year, his nose for the ball was indispensable.

In the regular season alone, McMillian's fingerprints were on five Broncos takeaways. He also contributed four sacks and excellent coverage from the nickel spot. He's unafraid of sticking his nose in the muss, which makes him even more valuable as a run defender in sub-packages.

The Broncos drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round last year, which was a shot across McMillian's bow. McMillian clearly interpreted it as such, and signaled to the Broncos that the nickel job belongs to him.

It would seem that the Broncos would agree — for now, at least.