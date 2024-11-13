Falcons HC Raheem Morris Reveals How Bo Nix has Been 'Shocking'
The Denver Broncos are on a two-game losing streak, with the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons coming to town. Even at 5-5, the Broncos have overachieved relative to the oddsmakers' predictions this year, and a big reason for that is the performance of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Under Sean Payton's tutelage, Nix has already set numerous franchise marks and is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. On Wednesday, defensive-minded Falcons head coach Raheem Morris credited Payton for Nix's production thus far.
“I think it starts with Sean," Morris said. "I’ve got to give him a lot of credit first. Sean has always been known to get his quarterback easy completions. He's found a way to get his guys completions, found a way to get those guys comfortable knowing exactly where to go and being able to do all the proper things. "
Indeed, where a quarterback lands in the draft is as crucial as his unique talents when it comes to predicting future success in the NFL. Nix, who garnered one Drew Brees comparison after another pre-draft, landed in the best possible NFL city, a near-perfect scheme fit for Payton.
"Bo—I got a chance to know him personally. I know what type of listener he is," Morris said. "I know how well he can pick up those things and develop. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for him just throughout the draft process of being able to go work with him just a little bit and find out who he is and what he's about. He's done a great job of using his legs. I think he's really taken the league by storm with his ability to run and all those type of things. Him finding easy completions and being able to do those things has been something they've done really well. They're getting better and better at every single week, and that's why they've been so competitive.”
Payton knows Morris' scheme well. From 2009-11, Morris was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach while Payton was in New Orleans. Playing the Bucs twice per year gives Payton the divisional-type edge of familiarity when it comes to 2024 opponents.
Morris also served as Atlanta's defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2020, giving Payton another year of experience in going head-to-head with him. So it'll be interesting to see how these two veteran coaches test and attack each other in Week 11.
On the season, Nix has completed 63.6% of his passes for 1,968 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also rushed for an additional 290 yards with four additional scores.
“It's been both. You know, it's been really shocking," Morris said of Nix's mobility and rushing threat. "We always knew he can extend plays off of what he did in college, things of that nature. But, he's had some actually designed runs. He's actually had a couple different things that looks like the new-age running quarterback, which you didn't necessarily give him credit for—I didn't before this year. I always knew he could run, know he's an athlete, know he's pretty good with those things. But, to see him bring that stuff to life in the pros is different."
Nix has defied rookie stereotypes in many ways, not the least of which is his penchant for avoiding the negative play. Nix doesn't turn it over and he's very hard to sack.
Music to Payton's ears. And chaos to Morris'.
Nix will square off with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's passed for 2,634 and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions. This game will be fun to watch.
