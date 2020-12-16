Despite the injuries and one key player opting out of the 2020 season before it even began, things appear to be coming together for the Denver Broncos' offensive line. All the intensive efforts of O-line Coach Mike Munchak, since he joined the team in 2019, have begun to pay dividends.

One player who exemplifies the exciting trajectory of the Broncos' offensive line is rookie sixth-round guard Netane Muti. Muti was viewed as a late Day 1/early Day 2-caliber prospect out of Fresno State but a grievous injury history saw him drop into the sixth round and right into Munchak's lap.

Given time to get 100% healthy and the chance to learn at the feet of Munchak, as well as veteran starter at right guard Graham Glasgow, Muti has marinated long enough. Last Sunday, the Broncos popped open the jar and deployed Muti in place of the injured Glasgow against the Carolina Panthers.

How'd the rookie do? Head coach Vic Fangio offered up a surprisingly strong evaluation of Muti's debut.

“Muti had a really good game," Fangio said on Wednesday. "I was really impressed with his play. You got to remember, this guy only played his first three games in college last year and then he was injured and missed the rest of the season. This is his first game in probably as the calendar goes a year and a half—at any level. I thought he went in there and did a very nice job. He made some good blocks, got out on the screen and made a good block. I thought he played very well. I was very pleased with his play.”

A hearty endorsement from the usually quite bland Fangio who can be, at times, a little stingy with his praise. Muti played 61 snaps against the Panthers.

The Broncos finished with 365 total yards, 96 of which were on the ground. Muti got out in front of a screen and could be often seen blocking at the second level.

Mile High Huddle's Erick Trickel said this about Muti's debut performance.

"It was a rough NFL debut from Muti, but there were plenty of flashes to remain hopeful for his future. It was obvious he was a rookie making his first start, but he also showed why many considered him a second-round prospect with the injury history cast aside. Give Muti another year on the bench, as the primary backup guard, and look to have him start in 2022 if he continues his upward climb."

Pro Football Focus gave Muti a 60.8 cumulative grade vs. Carolina, with 40.3 as a pass blocker (not good) and 64.4 as a run blocker (solid). Still, what jumps off the screen when watching the film is Muti's athleticism, intensity, and bully attitude.

He plays with a reckless abandon and infectious enthusiasm. Muti's status for Week 15's bout with the Buffalo Bills is up in the air currently, depending on whether Glasglow can recover from his injury.

“Glasgow is obviously much better right now than he was last week at this time. We'll see how it develops during the week," Fangio said.

An encouraging debut for Muti and it might have given fans a glimpse of the Broncos' future guard tandem of Dalton Risner on the left and Muti on the right. Glasgow is locked in financially through 2021, so for the foreseeable, Muti is a backup but a very handy one for the Broncos to have around in a pinch.

