SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Offers Up Strong Evaluation on Rookie RG Netane Muti's First Start: 'I was Impressed'

Chad Jensen

Despite the injuries and one key player opting out of the 2020 season before it even began, things appear to be coming together for the Denver Broncos' offensive line. All the intensive efforts of O-line Coach Mike Munchak, since he joined the team in 2019, have begun to pay dividends. 

One player who exemplifies the exciting trajectory of the Broncos' offensive line is rookie sixth-round guard Netane Muti. Muti was viewed as a late Day 1/early Day 2-caliber prospect out of Fresno State but a grievous injury history saw him drop into the sixth round and right into Munchak's lap. 

Given time to get 100% healthy and the chance to learn at the feet of Munchak, as well as veteran starter at right guard Graham Glasgow, Muti has marinated long enough. Last Sunday, the Broncos popped open the jar and deployed Muti in place of the injured Glasgow against the Carolina Panthers. 

How'd the rookie do? Head coach Vic Fangio offered up a surprisingly strong evaluation of Muti's debut. 

“Muti had a really good game," Fangio said on Wednesday. "I was really impressed with his play. You got to remember, this guy only played his first three games in college last year and then he was injured and missed the rest of the season. This is his first game in probably as the calendar goes a year and a half—at any level. I thought he went in there and did a very nice job. He made some good blocks, got out on the screen and made a good block. I thought he played very well. I was very pleased with his play.”

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A hearty endorsement from the usually quite bland Fangio who can be, at times, a little stingy with his praise. Muti played 61 snaps against the Panthers. 

The Broncos finished with 365 total yards, 96 of which were on the ground. Muti got out in front of a screen and could be often seen blocking at the second level. 

Mile High Huddle's Erick Trickel said this about Muti's debut performance. 

"It was a rough NFL debut from Muti, but there were plenty of flashes to remain hopeful for his future. It was obvious he was a rookie making his first start, but he also showed why many considered him a second-round prospect with the injury history cast aside. Give Muti another year on the bench, as the primary backup guard, and look to have him start in 2022 if he continues his upward climb."

Pro Football Focus gave Muti a 60.8 cumulative grade vs. Carolina, with 40.3 as a pass blocker (not good) and 64.4 as a run blocker (solid). Still, what jumps off the screen when watching the film is Muti's athleticism, intensity, and bully attitude. 

He plays with a reckless abandon and infectious enthusiasm. Muti's status for Week 15's bout with the Buffalo Bills is up in the air currently, depending on whether Glasglow can recover from his injury. 

“Glasgow is obviously much better right now than he was last week at this time. We'll see how it develops during the week," Fangio said. 

An encouraging debut for Muti and it might have given fans a glimpse of the Broncos' future guard tandem of Dalton Risner on the left and Muti on the right. Glasgow is locked in financially through 2021, so for the foreseeable, Muti is a backup but a very handy one for the Broncos to have around in a pinch. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Muti had some really good plays, he also had some bad ones. Those bad ones mostly came in pass protection. He got the low grade from me, which is more of a measure of consistency, because the final real play (not a kneel down) he got beat badly for a quick pressure up the middle. Plenty of bright spots and plenty to build on for the future but the expected lack of consistency was there.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Nice work Chad. I love Muti's potential. I was pleasantly surprised to see the mobility from the big man, as there were many opinions that he couldn't move too well. Considering it was his first game in about a year, I saw aggression, communication, and it didn't look like the rookie was overwhelmed. Were there mistakes? Of course. But on every play there are missed opportunities and errors from every player on the field. Broncos OL Coach Mike Munchak has this OL group dialed in. The plug and play nature suggests great preparation and coaching. I'm telling you Broncos Country, go watch the film and chart a few plays. You wont be disappointed.

Broncos61
Broncos61

"Netane Muti put on an impressive performance at the NFL combine earlier this season, bench-pressing 225 pounds 44 times, which marked the most reps since 2012.

WATCH: Broncos OL Netane Muti bench-pressed 44 reps at combine
WATCH: Broncos OL Netane Muti bench-pressed 44 reps at combine

Broncos new guard Netane Muti is crazy strong!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Team Insider Teases 'Major Changes' Coming if Broncos Finish 5-11

Pink slips could be on the way to Dove Valley.

Zack Kelberman

by

Rcsodak

Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsCAR. Missing two starters on the O-line, is this a game the Broncos can win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Fangio Answers Whether Drew Lock is Still Auditioning to be Broncos' Starter in 2021

How is Drew Lock viewed by the Broncos' brass?

KeithCummings

by

bobo1958

Broncos Insider Hints at New QB for Denver in 2021

Denver could have a new starter next season.

Zack Kelberman

by

CUBuffinTX

Could Broncos Tender Then Trade WR Tim Patrick in 2021? It Makes a Lot of Sense

When it comes to Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick and the X-receiver position, there can be only one.

BobMorris

by

Goodfan

Report: Broncos Lose CBs Duke Dawson, Kevin Toliver to Torn ACLs

A cursed secondary.

Zack Kelberman

by

Will2cz

Lock Shares Perfect Advice from Backup QB Brett Rypien That Helped Beat Panthers

Rypien has a future in coaching.

Zack Kelberman

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

3 Scorching Takeaways From Broncos' 32-27 Win Over Panthers

The Broncos beat the Panthers with an offensive explosion. What did we learn?

Luke Patterson

by

1960broncefan

Broncos' GM John Elway Weighs in on Jerry Jeudy's Public Grievances

Jerry Jeudy created a firestorm in Denver this past week with his social media antics.

Chad Jensen

by

DONKEYSFANINAZ

Drew Lock Climbs Broncos' Record Books With Powerhouse Performance in Carolina

Drew Lock did much to silence his critics in the Broncos' 32-27 win over the Panthers in Week 14, climbing the franchise record books.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil