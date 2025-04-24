Kendell's Final Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is officially finally here. While many will be jumping for joy that the consistent onslaught of rumors, mocks, and scouting reports will be over and all the hypotheticals will be replaced with reality, the arrival of the draft also signals that the long hibernation of the NFL is upon us.
There will be a few weeks of excitement following Mr. Irrelevant being announced in Green Bay on Saturday. Teams' draft classes will be graded (regardless of how erroneous grades are before anyone has played a single snap), undrafted free-agent hauls will be signed, and eyes will turn forward toward next fall after a restful summer.
Before the Tennessee Titans are on the clock, though, I have one final Denver Broncos mock draft. Having done 11 iterations of three-round mocks before leading up to Thursday, today will be a full seven-rounder with players previously mocked to Denver on the table.
Given the reports that there will be many more trades expected in this draft, we decided to have fun with it and move up and down, as the Broncos brass has shown a propensity to jump around the board on draft day.
TRADE!
With rumors that the Broncos are possibly looking to trade up, move down, or stay put at pick 20, recent reports have indicated that they're more likely to move back than up in this draft. A move off from pick 20 down the board would give the Broncos the ability to be aggressive on Day 2 and early Day 3, similar to how they've traded up three times in the last two drafts.
When it comes to this trade, it's the Buffalo Bills with ample draft picks this year, moving up for a defensive player (Jahdae Barron? Kenneth Grant?).
- Broncos Send: Pick 20 and a 2026 fifth-rounder
- Bills Send: Picks 30, 109, 132, and a 2026 third-rounder
Round 1, Pick 30: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
It’s a mock draft after all, so the Broncos will have their cake and eat it too. After being linked to running back over and over and over again leading up to the draft, the Broncos give their fans a collective anxiety attack as they move off of pick 20 and down the board.
Barring a first-round-graded prospect falling to 20, there is ample reason to believe the grade on a player the Broncos could get at 20 will be similar to that at 30. It’s a risk, but there are other avenues and the trade-back pays off (because, of course, it’s a mock!)
Henderson has been one of the most electric backs in college football over his collegiate career. Starring as a true freshman in Columbus for the Buckeyes, his sophomore and junior seasons were marred by injury as a sesamoid fracture caused him to miss time and zapped him of a lot of his explosiveness that was plastered across his early tape.
The Broncos had Henderson in for a top-30 visit, probably to get a second look at his foot. It’s unlikely it had to do with his character, which is reportedly pristine.
Henderson, at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, is not a bruiser for a back, but he is compact in his frame. With tremendous jumps and speed displayed at the NFL Combine to verify the explosiveness he plays with on the field, he would bring the homerun-hitting element to the Broncos' backfield, in the run and pass game, the team desperately needs to boost the offense.
Henderson was the go-to third-down back for the Buckeyes, given how easily he has been able to turn checkdowns and simple screens into big gains. But it isn’t just the ability to create big plays on high-percentage pass plays, but he is also one of the best pass-protecting backs in the class, which is somewhat surprising given his frame and overall skill set. Typically, you don’t find a back who can catch, run with speed and big play ability, who can also block.
Is Henderson a true 'joker?' While he has turned a lot of checkdowns and screens into big plays, he wasn’t asked too often to be flexed out into the slot or out wide and win reps as a route runner similar to a receiver.
Is there potential there? Sure, but winning as a route runner from the running back spot to qualify as a true joker is still “to be determined” at the NFL level.
Henderson is not the best between-the-tackles runner in the class, but he is best when given a runway or schemed into space by his offensive designer. Given his frame and injury history as well, Henderson will likely need to be a running back 1B on passing downs, paired with a more bruising style back to eat early carries between the tackles.
This split work is similar to Henderson’s role for the Buckeyes last season with fellow back Quinshon Judkins and also mimics many backfields during Sean Payton’s tenure in New Orleans.
Hendreson is not as explosive of a runner as Detroit's Jamhyr Gibbs nor does he compare as a between-the-tackles runner or tackle-breaker as New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, but his ability to check boxes in the pass game as a receiver and blocker as well as an explosive touch-creator in the run game makes him coveted profile that the Broncos would be lucky to walk away with in the draft, especially with a slight trade down the board.
TRADE!
Thanks to the fruits of an earlier trade down, the Broncos now are afforded the ability to move up the board for a specific target. The Broncos continue to target that “inner triangle” and add the third tight end off the board.
- Broncos Send: Picks 51 and 122
- Patriots Send: Pick 38
Round 2, Pick 38: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Many, such as 9NEWS' Mike Klis and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, have been putting out ample smoke that the Broncos are still extremely interested in Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. The odds seem high that both Loveland, as well as other perceived top tight end Tyler Warren, will be long gone by the time Denver has a chance to select them. Instead, Denver drops back in Round 1, adding additional picks to select one of the youngest tight ends in the class.
At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and not even 21 years old yet, Taylor has the pedigree and skill set to become a 10-year starter at tight end. With a prototype NFL tight end frame, he's a smooth operator in everything he does in the pass game.
Taylor is dynamic enough in space and as a route runner to operate isolated as a lone receiver out wide or lined up as a big slot flanked by an additional receiver outside. He does a good job attacking the ball at the catch point and has an awareness for space and making himself available for his quarterback, depending on how a play progresses.
While he won’t confuse anyone for Brock Bowers as an athlete after the catch, Taylor collects the ball in stride consistently, even if it’s not placed perfectly on a line for him to run after the catch.
Many tight ends don't have nearly the same portfolio of different route usage and wins on tape as Taylor did at LSU. Winning in space in the many ways he will be asked to win in the NFL, he can pull away from defenders on a horizontal plane with enough speed to turn upfield. While not nearly the home-run threat of some other seam-stretching tight ends, he does possess more than enough athleticism to threaten teams in the intermediate and deep areas of the field.
The big questions for Taylor will be whether he can become a more explosive pass-catcher at the NFL level than he was at college, arguably an issue more due to his role and usage at LSU than his ability, and continue to grow into his frame and improve as a blocker.
Taylor is undoubtedly a smart player and understands his blocking assignments and angles to give himself a solid chance to stalemate many defenders, but he will need to add mass and strength to become a better Y option in the NFL, but that isn’t at all an unfair expectation given how much he’s improved during his time in Baton Rouge and his youth.
Given how much Taylor improved from 2023 to 2024, there's reason to be extremely optimistic about his future growth. It wouldn’t be shocking at all to see him come off the board before this pick, but if he falls to the early second round and the Broncos have the capital to move up, this would be an extremely enticing fit for Denver.
TRADE!
Once again, the Broncos take advantage of the earlier trade down from pick 20 to make an aggressive move up Day 2 for a player they covet. Moving back up into the second round from pick 85, the Broncos look to add the last remaining player of this skill set with a Round-2 grade and trade up with a team that is likely looking to gain picks after aggressive trades for veterans over the last calendar year.
- Broncos Send: Picks 85 and 132
- Commanders Send: Pick 61
Round 2, Pick 61: Alfred Collins, IDL, Texas
It was rather touch-and-go for a bit this offseason for the Broncos. With many reports that the Broncos were hoping to aggressively pursue linebacker, being linked to such players at Kansas City’s Nick Bolton, New York Jet’s Jermain Sherwood, and Philadelphia’s Zack Baun, the linebacker group quickly dried up (outside of Dre Greenlaw) and the Broncos seemingly circled back around to D.J. Jones.
With one of the team’s four primary interior players now locked up beyond 2025, the Broncos still have to address the defensive line, given that Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach will be free agents come March 2026. The Broncos add some serious mass and length moving up to select Collins.
At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds with an outstanding 35-inch arm length, the Broncos may have a couple of solid one-gapping nose options in Jones and Roach, but they simply do not have a player with the size, length, and sheer presence of Collins on the inside. A former highly rated recruit, Collins bided his time behind some incredible defensive tackles at Texas before 2025, when he emerged as one of the best run-defending tackles in the country.
Collins' size is hard to miss. There are few, if any, offensive linemen who can strike him before Collins uses his length to engage, and despite having some issues with leverage and rooting against doubles, his sheer power, length, and mass make him difficult to stay engaged with in the run game.
While not an incredible tester for his size, Collins still has a large radius of influence thanks to his overall reach and is a force player for those around him helping free up blockers and dissuade rushers from pressing his gaps. He appears to be coordinated for his size and does a good job staying on his feet.
Collins will need to continue to refine his hands as a pass rusher and disengaging from blockers. Also given his height he can continue to work on leverage at the next level.
While Collins mainly lined up over the B gap in college, he will make the transition further inside at the NFL level, playing more 1-technique. Even if he isn’t an elite upside pass rusher, Collins' awareness in the pass game led him to becoming one of the best batted-ball defensive linemen in the country last season.
Collins still lacks experience despite so many years for the Longhorns, thanks to the absurd talent they've started to develop and churn out of Austin. He will never become a double-digit sack player, but his ability to play across gaps with power and length in the run game with power to push the pocket in the pass make him a skill set the Broncos simply do not have and a player worthy of pursuing to diversify the talents and body types along the defensive front.
Round 4, Pick 109: Sai’vion Jones, DL, Louisiana State
No trade this time, but it's a pick earned from the original trade down. More capital for more Day 2 control this season. Perhaps this writer thinks a move down, if offered, might be a good call for Denver.
Regardless, this might be the most “wishful” prospect for the Broncos in the entire mock so far with Jones falling this far. He's talented enough that he could very much be in play with the Broncos’ original third-rounder, but in this mock, he falls to 109 and the Broncos run to the podium to add a different body type and take advantage of an incredibly deep defensive front draft class.
Jones played edge for the Tigers this past season, but for the Broncos, this is John Franklin-Myers' heir apparent. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds with 34”-inch arm length, Jones has had a fantastic pre-draft circuit, showing out at the Senior Bowl, especially in the game where he was allowed to rush over the B gap more than he did at LSU, where he played more on the edge, and tested with numbers one wants to see for a defensive lineman. With an excellent 10-yard split on his 40 and a great broad jump, he's a projection from his role for the Tigers to the NFL, but the traits are unquestionable.
With long arms and heavy hands, Jones has a relentless motor chasing the passer and will continuously try to get off blockers in pursuit of whoever has the football. He will need to work on developing his hands if he is to move inside. Things happen quicker inside, and Jones’ consistency, strike timing, and placement will need refinement to maximize his raw gifts.
Jones is currently more of a disruptor than a finisher as well. A drawback with how violently he attempts to get upfield, he sometimes can overcommit which can lead to a quarterback or back squirting past him or failing to wrap up and finish a play after already doing the hard part and disrupting.
Jones won’t be a fit for ever defense. Despite his size he does struggle against the run from time-to-time and can get washed out, but deployed behind Allen and Franklin-Myers in Denver in a developmental role, Jones can grow into a quality starter at 3-4 defensive end and give the Broncos another defensive line weapon to help keep the talent and depth of the defensive front the strength of the defense.
Round 6, Pick 191: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State
Not the most famous player in this draft class to boast Sacramento State roots (that would be running back Cam Skattebo), the Broncos aim to get ahead of the offensive interior line turnover and bring in a developmental guard/center type in Slater.
As one of the few Day 3 interior linemen with the mass and length to play center or guard, Slater’s versatility in comparison to other late-round interior offensive line prospects stands out for Denver. Given that Luke Wattenberg is entering the final year of his contract, Alex Forsyth is a relative unknown guard/center type, and Ben Powers’ contract is easy to move on from after next season, Slater’s versatility stands out.
Jackson is an adequate mover for the position, thus making him a potential fit in a zone scheme, but also strong enough at the point of attack to land in a more power-centric offense. He moves well in space and hits landmarks at the second level.
Slater might not have the requisite mass and power to fit the prototype guard profile the Broncos are looking for with Sean Payton, but if Slater impressed from a mental approach side of the game (of the utmost importance for center), his center reps at the Senior Bowl at least indicate teams are interested in his ability to play insider.
Slater could very well follow the pathway of Wattenberg in Denver: a mid-to-late Day 3 player who can play early at guard and be developed into a cheap, viable center option. If that winds up as Slaters’ career, he will have been a hit of a pick for Denver at this pick.
Round 6, Pick 197: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
Special teams and staff familiarity. The Broncos bring in Wisconsin's standout safety to Denver.
With ties to Broncos’ defensive assistant coach Jim Leonhard, who was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach for Wohler in Wisconsin, Wholer’s ability as a core four special teams player with exceptional tackle production is worth a shot at this point in the draft.
Somewhat of a tweener player between safety and linebacker, and with very poor length at 30.5-inch arm length, Hunter tested very well at the NFL Combine but did not appear to be a great athlete on tape for the Badgers with an NFL lens. He might not have the overall speed to keep up with players vertically, and he is a tad stiffer than one would want from a starting safety.
Hunter can wrack up the tackles but the lack of length and ball skills on top of some overall lack of twitch will likely keep him as a depth safety with matchup ability in the box as a dimebacker but a plus special teams option. With high character marks and a connection to Denver with Leonhard, don’t be surprised to see this pairing happen on Day 3 (or as an undrafted free agent should Wohler fall out of the draft).
TRADE!
Another trade?! Yes. Another trade. This time the Broncos move down the board and add an additional pick in 2027.
This is a stable regime in Denver, it makes sense to add appreciating assets from a team that might be a bit more desperate to win in the immediacy (future picks do current head coaches and general managers little good if they are fired and no longer with a team)
- Broncos Send: Pick 208
- Dolphins Send: Pick 253 and a 2027 sixth-rounder
Round 7, Pick 253: Tommy Mellott, QB/WR/R, Montana State
You thought the 'joker' term was over and done with, didn’t you? After adding Evan Engram in free agency and a mock with both Henderson and Taylor, there couldn’t possibly be another chess piece for Denver.
Wrong.
Enter Montana State's do-it-all quarterback. An incredible athlete for the Montana State Bobcats, Mellott is an exceptional athlete testing incredible across the board in everything besides his size at just 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.
This lack of size — and up-and-down production as a passer — will very likely keep Mellott from becoming a good NFL quarterback, but he is such a phenomenal athlete with the ball in his hands. As an explosive playmaker, look for Mellott to make the transition in the league into a wide receiver (with trick play ability as a passer in the back pocket of whichever team lands him).
Tommy is beloved by his team in Bozeman, Montana. His head coach raved about him as a human.
Mellott will look to become a wide receiver in the league earning many comparisons to Julian Edelman, who was an athletic, undersized quarterback who transitioned to receiver for the New England Patriots to great success in the league.
Not only does Mellott offer some receiver upside given his athletic profile, but he has been such a dynamic player with the ball in his hands that could also factor into a returner role at the NFL level. With the NFL changing the kickoff rules once again, adding another dynamic speed return option like him on kickoffs, if teams kick away from Marvin Mims Jr., is another area this late, unique player can find a way and make an impact in the league.
While not exactly like beloved Payton offensive weapon extraordinaire Taysom Hill as a QB/TE type who can run quarterback power, Mellott's profile would be fun to see what the Broncos head coach could do to incorporate on offense.
Draft Haul
- 1.30: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
- 2.38: Mason Taylor, TE, Louisiana State
- 2.61: Alfred Collins, IDL, Texas
- 4.109: Sai’Vion Jones, DL, Louisiana State
- 6.191: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State
- 6.197: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
- 253: Tommy Mellott, QB/WR/RET, Montana State
Future Capital
2026:
- 1 (DEN)
- 2 (DEN)
- 3 (DEN)
- 3 (BUF)
- 4 (DEN)
- 7 (DEN)
- 7 (DEN)* Projected Compensatory Pick for P Riley Dixon
- 7 (DEN)* Projected Compensatory Pick for RB Javonte Williams
2027:
- 1 (DEN)2 (DEN)3 (DEN)
- 4 (DEN)
- 5 (DEN)
- 6 (MIA)
- 6 (DEN)
- 7 (DEN)
