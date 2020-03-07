5 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Still Pursue Post-Bouye Trade

After seeing what the Denver Broncos had from the cornerback position last year, help is needed both via the draft and free agency. Both free agency and the draft boast a strong cornerback class to get that help, so the timing is fortuitous.

A.J. Bouye gives Denver one starting-caliber corner but at least one more is needed, as the team can't afford to count on Bryce Callahan returning to perfect form after missing all of 2019 with a nagging foot injury.

Considering that the Broncos are poised to have upwards of $57 million in cap space, and even more once Joe Flacco is released, there's plenty of room for GM John Elway to fit another cornerback signing under the salary cap.

There's still a good chance the Broncos will re-sign De'Vante Bausby, even though the front office has decided not to tender him as a restricted free agent. He's a former college free agent with only two NFL starts under his belt, so the odds are good that the Broncos won't have to go out on a limb to compete with outside offers.

Chris Harris, Jr. appears bent on leaving via free agency, especially in the wake of the Bausby trade. He has publicly importuned bitter Division rivals to 'call his people' and despite some beat reporters opining that there's still a chance he re-signs with the Broncos, the odds don't favor it.

In the event that Harris departs, and Bausby is not re-signed, or even if he is, I researched the free-agent cornerback market to find five quality options for the Broncos to pair up with Bouye. Full disclosure, I made this video right before the Bouye news broke but each of the five names are still in the running as Broncos' options, to a greater and lesser degree. Check it out in the video above.

