Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow & Wife Expecting First Child
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news on Tebow's Instagram page.
Tebow, 37, married South African model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters back in 2020. She is a former Miss Universe (2017), while he is a former Heisman Trophy winner and College Football National Champion with the Florida Gators.
The Broncos drafted Tebow in the first round back in 2010 under then-head coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired before Tim's rookie season was in the books. The next year, the John Fox-led Broncos opened the season up with Kyle Orton as the starting quarterback because he gave the team "the best chance to win."
When Orton opened the season 1-4, Fox finally gave Tebow his shot as the starter. The Broncos would go on to win seven of their next eight, while Tebow Mania caught fire across the NFL, thanks to his celebrity and penchant for delivering miraculous comebacks and upsets.
Although the 2011 Broncos lost their final three games, they backed into the playoffs and won the AFC West, thanks to how bad the division was. That playoff berth set the stage for one of the most iconic postseason games in NFL history, when the Broncos knocked off the defending AFC-champion Pittsburgh Steelers, thanks to Tebow hitting Demaryius Thomas on a 15-yard slant that the late receiver took 80 yards to the house.
The Broncos would be bounced from the playoffs the following week by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. It would be Tebow's last game as a Bronco, as the Indianapolis Colts released Peyton Manning, and then-Denver GM John Elway pursued and landed the biggest free-agent fish in NFL history.
With Manning arriving, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets. And his time as a Bronco was over.
However, Broncos Country still has a place in its heart for Tebow, a former first-rounder and one of the most iconic quarterbacks to ever take the field in the Orange and Blue. It didn't pan out for Tebow in Denver, but he created some great memories for fans.
Congratulations to Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh.
