Former Broncos Starting RB Announces Retirement from NFL
Former Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray has retired from the NFL. The 35-year-old back announced his decision on his Instagram account.
As it relates to the Broncos, Murray has an interesting story. Starting out as a foe, he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round back in 2013. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Murray broke 1,000 yards rushing only once in his career, coming in his second season. After his rookie contract expired, he would join the Minnesota Vikings, followed by Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and finally became a friend of the Broncos in 2022.
Murray helped stanch the bleeding from Javonte Williams' injury in 2022. Although Murray shared the Broncos' backfield workload with Melvin Gordon, he led the team in rushing with 703 yards and six touchdowns.
The following season, Murray would join the Buffalo Bills and rush for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He got to go to the playoffs that year and serve as a veteran example to Bills running back James Cook.
As a 13-year pro, Murray wasn't the most prolific running back, but he was reliable. Every running back deals with injuries as a constant in the NFL, and while it cost him some games throughout his career, his rookie season was the only one he missed in its entirety.
Murray holds the distinction of being the last Broncos running back to rush for 100 yards in a single game, rushing for 103 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in teh 2022 season finale. The Broncos are hoping to snap that ignominious streak in 2025 with the arrival of RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins.
Throughout his NFL career, Murray earned $21.4 million. Congratulations on a job well done and a great pro career.
