The Denver Broncos sit in second place in the AFC, but atop the AFC West division. The Broncos control their own fate; the only reason they're second in the AFC is that the New England Patriots haven’t had their bye yet, which comes this week.

The Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, which could put them at 3-1 in the AFC West if they win and at 11-2 overall. While that won't clinch anything, it could open clinching scenarios in Week 15, depending on how some of the other games go.

As the NFL enters Week 14, other games still matter for the Broncos, even though they're poised to land a high seed as long as they win out. So, let’s break down the games across the NFL and highlight which teams Broncos Country should be rooting for this week.

Of course, any time there is an AFC team against an NFC team, Broncos Country will want the NFC team to win. There is only one game this week where that's in play, but it's a crucial one.

Eagles vs. Chargers

That game pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers sit in second place in the AFC West, two games back from the Broncos.

A Chargers loss opens the door for the Broncos to take a three-game lead with four games left after this week, and could create clinching scenarios in Week 15 for Denver.

Eagles-Chargers is the most crucial game for the Broncos this week (besides their own), but there are a few others that still can make an impact. One of those games includes the Broncos' other divisional foe.

Texans vs. Chiefs

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans are surging for a playoff spot, while the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off back-to-back losses. A Texans win could all but eliminate the Chiefs from playoff contention.

If the Texans can win, it would put the Chiefs at 6-7, which would make making the playoffs extremely difficult and force them to rely on a lot of other teams to make it in.

The Texans are a threat, and while getting closer to the Chiefs' elimination would be great, a Kansas City win is actually better for the Broncos in the long run, given the two teams' remaining schedules, including the Broncos' having another game against the Chiefs and having already beaten the Texans.

If the Chiefs beat the Texans, then in a few weeks, when the Texans take on the Chargers, you'd want the Texans to win. However, if the Texans beat the Chiefs, the Broncos would still like a Texans win over the Chargers, which could put the Texans on a course to play the Broncos in the playoffs, and that isn’t a matchup the Broncos should want.

So, this game could go either way in terms of its favorability for the Broncos, but the best situation is a Chiefs win. It isn’t a must-win; beating the Chargers isn't a must, and the later games for the Texans and Chiefs still matter a lot. So, if you can’t bring yourself to root for the Chiefs, then a Texans win is fine, though not as good in the long run.

Colts at Jaguars

Those are the two crucial games, but a couple of other games still matter. A Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Indianapolis Colts would be beneficial, as the Jaguars face the Broncos in Week 16 and the Broncos have already lost to the Colts.

Bengals at Bills

An unlikely Cincinnati Bengals win over the Buffalo Bills would be good for the Broncos to push the Bills down in the playoff hunt.

Steelers at Ravens

A Baltimore Ravens win over the Pittsburgh Steelers is ideal, as it pushes the Steelers down and helps declutter the Wildcard race, with the Ravens taking a lead in the division.

Bears at Packers

One non-AFC matchup that matters is the Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos take on the Packers in Week 15, so a Packers win is better here. Given how the Packers have performed after wins, it could make for an easier game for the Broncos.

Meanwhile, a Bears win could push the Packers to need a win even more when they arrive in Denver, as it would hurt their playoff chances and put them in the seventh seed. Meanwhile, a Packers win could put them second in the NFC, depending on how other games go.

The Takeaway

With Week 14 coming up, these are the games that should have the attention of Broncos fans. The Broncos aren't yet in a position to clinch, but the door could open for the Broncos to do so over the next two weeks, depending on how these games go.

