Former Broncos QB Drew Lock Lands New NFL Contract
Former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock is returning to the Pacific Northwest.
The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that Lock has signed an undisclosed free-agent contract with the organization, a move that was first reported last week by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"There's a lot of special memories I have here," Lock said after putting pen to paper, via the official Seahawks website. "One being the kid, bringing our first child into the world here, that will always hold a special place in my heart."
A 2019 second-round pick, Lock spent his first three NFL seasons in the Mile High City. He posted an 8-13 record across 21 starts while throwing for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, completing 59.3 percent of his pass attempts.
In March 2022, Lock was included in the blockbuster trade for then-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who had a two-year stint in Denver before being jettisoned. Lock would appear in only four games for Seattle, primarily as a backup.
Last offseason, Lock inked a one-year, $5 million contract with the New York Giants. He was initially ticketed for reserve duties until injuries forced him into five starts for Big Blue. Lock went 1-4 over that stretch, finishing with 1,071 passing yards, six TDs, and five INTs.
Now, Lock is again slated to operate as QB2 — this time behind the Seahawks' prized free-agent acquisition, Sam Darnold.
Meanwhile, the Broncos made out plenty well after divorcing from both Lock and Wilson. In came first-round pick Bo Nix, who led their first playoff berth since 2015 and has established him as a franchise cornerstone.
Aside from adding third-stringer Sam Ehlinger, the Broncos were finally — mercifully — removed from the quarterback carousel in 2025, much to the delight of head coach/offensive playcaller Sean Payton.
“I appreciate not being in that quarterback market. That’s difficult," Payton said at the annual league meeting in Florida on March 31. "We were talking last night—[General Manager] George [Paton] and [Owner & CEO] Greg [Penner]. Obviously there’s a lot of pressure to get that right. When you don’t have it right, it’s one of those positions where it can kind of consume you as an organization. Fortunately a year ago this time, we were able to do that."