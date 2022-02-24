Melvin Gordon III is an unrestricted free agent and has indicated he would like to stay with the Broncos. However, if the Broncos intend to get younger, they will probably allow Gordon to depart.

If the Broncos do look at free agency, they need to focus on a younger player who is good at pass catching and pass protection. This would give them a back who can form a good 1A-1B pairing with Javonte Williams.

Ronald Jones II might fit the bill. Though he never lived up to expectations in his four seasons with the Buccaneers, he'll be just 25 years old and, given his underwhelming performance thus far, should be inexpensive.

Otherwise, it may better for the Broncos to look at the draft to find the running back to pair with Williams. Looking at bigger names in free agency isn't the best idea.