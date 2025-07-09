Longtime Starter Hopes for 'One More' Contract with Broncos
Not even six months after scoring an $82 million contract extension, longtime starting left tackle Garett Bolles already has designs of putting pen to paper again with the Denver Broncos.
Specifically, the 33-year-old Bolles told reporters in June that he's hopeful of eventually earning "one more" deal from the Broncos before hanging up his cleats.
“Well hopefully I can do one more. That’s my goal. (Laughs) We can talk about that later. I’m just grateful to be here," Bolles said during the team's mandatory minicamp. "This organization has given me everything. This state has given me everything. The fanbase, the love I have for all my teammates. Being the old guy, it feels weird. I remember a couple years ago when I was talking to [former Broncos OLB] Von [Miller] and we discussed about me being here a long time. Now it just feels so weird being that guy, but I’m just super grateful. I have an amazing coaching staff that believe in me. That’s all it takes. Once you believe in me, I’ll run through a wall for you. I’m glad to be here. I don’t think too much about the future or anything like that. I just focus on the now and what that’s going to bring to me, and just get ready to protect [QB] Bo [Nix] as much as I can.”
Bolles turned in a fantastic 2024 campaign for the playoff-qualifying Broncos, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 14 OT among 81 qualifiers, and was rewarded in kind last December with a four-year extension that averages $20.5 million annually — eighth-highest among NFL left tackles —and included $41.97 million in total guarantees.
And the club's longest-tenured player intends on seeing it through.
“I don’t know if it changes much. I just love everyone anymore," Bolles said. "Everyone asks me a bunch of questions all the time. I’m just there for everybody. I don’t want to call myself old. I still have more years to go, but I guess I’m old in age but not in football years. I have a young body that I can just continue to go.”
Locked and loaded as Bo Nix's trusted blindside protector, Bolles can safely be stored on the proverbial backburner while the Broncos contemplate new contracts for fellow starters Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, Courtland Sutton, and John Franklin-Myers.