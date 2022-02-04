Broncos Predicted to Re-Sign Starting QB to Monster Deal

Failing a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers, the Denver Broncos may turn to a literal Plan B: Teddy Bridgewater, who won't be cheap.

A 14-game starter this past season, Bridgewater is expected to enter unrestricted free agency in March, and ESPN estimates the hat-in-hand Broncos offering an incentive-laden, two-year, $39 million deal — including $20 million guaranteed — to retain the veteran quarterback.

"The deal has an additional $2M bonus for 70% of offensive snaps in 2022 or 2023, $2.5M bonus for 80% of offensive snaps in 2022 or 2023 or $3M bonus for 85% of offensive snaps in 2022 or 2023 -- so it could actually be worth as much as $45M," wrote ESPN beat reporter Jeff Legwold. "The Broncos have a core of youthful playmakers at the skill positions with a newly-minted offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Acquired last March for a sixth-round draft pick, Bridgewater completed 285-of-426 passes (66.9%) for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, finishing 7-7 as Denver's QB1 prior to a Dec. 19 concussion that landed him on injured reserve. Despite the brain injury, the 29-year-old affirmed last month that he "absolutely" intends to continue his playing career.

“That’s the nature of the business, you survive," Bridgewater said on Jan. 6. "I tell everyone, I’ve been through the NFL offseason for the past couple of years, and I understand things happen. Decisions are made, and it’s business. But I’m still going to survive. No matter where or how it happens, I’ve just got to have that mindset always.”

Bridgewater would become the NFL's 15th-highest-paid signal-caller at $19.5 million annually, checking in behind Las Vegas' Derek Carr ($25 million) and ahead of New Orleans' Taysom Hill ($10 million).

Pro Football Focus previously projected a two-year, $40 million pact for Bridgewater, who earned $11.5 million in 2021.

The Broncos are armed with more than $40 million in available salary-cap space, sixth-most in the league, but only have starter-turned-backup Drew Lock under contract through 2022.

"Look, this isn't the scenario most Broncos' fans want, but until Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson is actually in the trade market, the Broncos have to have a plan to play in 2022 and move forward," Legwold argued. "The free-agent class of QBs is ho hum at best, and Bridgewater fits what the Broncos will do on offense. And if Denver does use an early draft pick to select a quarterback, Bridgewater will be the best option as a mentor, as well."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!