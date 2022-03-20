Broncos GM George Paton: 'Nothing Imminent' on Russell Wilson Extension

Albeit "open" for business, the Denver Broncos are not close to signing newly-acquired quarterback Russell Wilson to a long-term contract extension.

“We obviously want him here for a long time, but nothing is imminent," general manager George Paton said Friday, March 18. "I’m sure we will talk soon. We didn’t make this trade not to have him here for a very long time.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wilson, who signed a four-year, $140 million extension with Seattle in 2019, has two years remaining on his current deal. The nine-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to earn $19 million in base salary next season and $22 million in 2023, with $5 million roster bonuses pushing his cap hits to $24 million and $27 million, respectively. He has no guaranteed money left on the pact.

After landing Wilson via blockbuster trade — sending two first-round picks, two second-round choices, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive end Shelby Harris to the Seahawks — Denver initiated negotiations on a revised contract that aligns with the 33-year-old's stated goal of playing for another decade-plus in the NFL.

Ripping up his pre-existing agreement would allow the Broncos to create additional salary cap space and exhibit a bit of good faith to the face of the franchise.

The biggest hurdle will be finding a number both sides agree on, an endeavor that may prove difficult after the quarterback market has ascended to unimaginable heights. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million annual salary), Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($46 million), and the Rams' Matthew Stafford ($43 million) — all of whom recently received new contracts — set a high financial bar at the position, perhaps higher than the Broncos are willing to climb.

As it stands, Wilson is the league's sixth-highest-paid signal-caller, taking home $35 million per year.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!